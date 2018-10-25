See All Family Doctors in Staunton, VA
Dr. Margaret Siman, MD

Family Medicine
4.1 (13)
Accepting new patients
29 years of experience

Dr. Margaret Siman, MD is a Family Medicine Specialist in Staunton, VA. They specialize in Family Medicine, has 29 years of experience. They graduated from EASTERN VIRGINIA MEDICAL SCHOOL / MEDICAL COLLEGE OF HAMPTON ROADS and is affiliated with Augusta Health.

Dr. Siman works at MDVIP - Staunton, Virginia in Staunton, VA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans.

Worker's Compensation Evaluations
Cholesterol Screening
Bacteriuria Screening
Worker's Compensation Evaluations
Cholesterol Screening
Bacteriuria Screening

Worker's Compensation Evaluations
Cholesterol Screening
Bacteriuria Screening
Abdominal Pain
Abnormal Thyroid
ACTH (Cosyntropin) Stimulation Test
Actinic Keratosis
Acute Deep Vein Thrombosis (DVT)
Acute Sinusitis
Acute Venous Embolism Thrombosis
ADHD and-or ADD
Alcohol Misuse Screening and Counseling
Alcohol or Substance Misuse Screening and Counseling
All Headaches (incl. Migraine)
Allergic Rhinitis
Anemia
  • View other providers who treat Anemia
Anemia and Iron Deficiency Screening
Animal Allergies
Anxiety
  • View other providers who treat Anxiety
Arrhythmia Screening
Arthritis
Arthritis of the Elbow
Asthma
  • View other providers who treat Asthma
Asymptomatic Post-Menopausal Status
Ataxia
  • View other providers who treat Ataxia
Atherosclerosis
Atrophic Vaginitis
Back Pain
Bladder Infection
Blood Allergy Testing
Blood in Urine (Hematuria)
Boil
  • View other providers who treat Boil
Bone Density Scan
Breast Cancer Screening
Bursitis
  • View other providers who treat Bursitis
Calcium Metabolism Disorders
Cancer Screening
Candidiasis of Skin and Nails
Care Coordination for Complex Conditions and Procedures
Cellulitis
Chest Pain
Chest Pain Evaluation
Chlamydia Infection Screening
Chronic Neck Pain
Chronic Pain
Constipation
COPD (Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease)
Cough
  • View other providers who treat Cough
Deep Vein Thrombosis (DVT)
Dementia Evaluation
Dementia or Depression Screening
Detoxification Evaluation
Diabetes Counseling
Diabetes Screening
Diabetes Type 2
Diabetes With Renal Manifestations
Diabetic Evaluation
Diabetic Polyneuropathy
Diarrhea
  • View other providers who treat Diarrhea
Difficulty With Walking
Dipstick Urinalysis
Disability Evaluation
Diverticulitis
Diverticulosis
Dizziness
Drug Allergy Testing
Dual-Energy X-Ray Absorptiometry (DEXA) Scan
Dyslexia Assessment
Dyslipidemia
Echocardiography
Electrocardiogram (EKG)
Enlarged Prostate (BPH)
Essential Tremor
Evaluation and Treatment of Sleep Disorders
Fecal Occult Blood Test for Colorectal Cancer
Fetal Cardiac Screening
Fibromyalgia
Gait Abnormality
Gas-Bloat Syndrome
Gastroesophageal Reflux Disease (GERD)
Genetic Screening for Breast Cancer
Geriatric Assessment
Gonorrhea Screening
Gout
  • View other providers who treat Gout
Headache
  • View other providers who treat Headache
Health Screening
Heart Disease
Heart Palpitations
HeartAware Online Risk Screening
Hepatitis A Screening
Hepatitis B Virus Screening
Hepatitis C Virus Screening
Hepatitis Screening
Hernia
  • View other providers who treat Hernia
Herpes Simplex Screening
HIV Screening
Home Sleep Study
Hyperkalemia
Hyperlipidemia
Hypertension
Hypogonadism
Hypothyroidism
Immunization Administration
Impairment Rating Evaluation
Independent Educational Evaluation
Indigestion
Insomnia
  • View other providers who treat Insomnia
Joint Fluid Test
Joint Pain
Leg and Foot Ulcers
Limb Cramp
Limb Pain
Limb Swelling
Limb Swelling Caused by Fluid Overload
Lipid Disorders
Liver Function Test
Low Back Pain
Lyme Disease Evaluation
Magnesium Metabolism Disorders
Malaise and Fatigue
Mammography
McMurray's Test
Melanoma Screening
Memory Evaluation
Menopausal and Postmenopausal Disorders
Menopause Evaluation and Treatment
Migraine
  • View other providers who treat Migraine
Mineral Metabolism Disorders
Mole Evaluation
Muscle Weakness
Nausea
  • View other providers who treat Nausea
Obesity
  • View other providers who treat Obesity
Oral Glucose Tolerance Test
Osteoarthritis
Osteoarthritis of Ankle and Foot
Osteoarthritis of Hip
Osteoarthritis of Hip and Thigh
Osteoarthritis of Knee
Osteoarthritis of Shoulder
Osteoarthritis of Spine
Osteopenia
Osteoporosis
Osteoporosis Screening
Ovarian Cancer Screening
Overweight
Painful Urination (Dysuria)
Patch Testing
Patellofemoral Pain Syndrome or Knee Pain
Phosphorus Metabolism Disorders
Pollen Allergy
Polymyalgia Rheumatica (PMR)
Polyneuropathy
Polyuria
  • View other providers who treat Polyuria
Potassium Deficiency
Pre-Operative Evaluation
Pregnancy Test
Prostate Cancer Screening
Prostate Cancer Screening Exam (DRE)
Proteinuria
Psychiatric Evaluation
Psychiatric Evaluation - Child and Adolescent
Psychological Evaluation
Psychological Evaluations Prior to Bariatric Surgery
Pulmonary Function Test
Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement)
Rapid Flu Test
Rash
  • View other providers who treat Rash
Restless Leg Syndrome
Sarcoidosis
Sexually Transmitted Infections Screening
Shortness of Breath
Sinus Bradycardia
Sinus Tachycardia
Sinusitis
Skin Screenings
Skin Testing and Screening
Sleep Apnea
Spinal and Postural Screening
Sprains and Strains (incl. Muscle Tear)
STD Screening
Strep Test
Symptomatic Menopause
Syphilis Screening
Thyroid Goiter
Thyroid Screening
Tobacco Use Disorder
Tremor
  • View other providers who treat Tremor
Trichomoniasis Screening
Tuberculosis Screening
Urinary Incontinence
Urinary Stones
Urinary Tract Infection (UTI)
Urine Pregnancy Test
Vaccination
Vaginitis and-or Vaginosis
Vaginosis Screening
VAP Lipid Testing
Vertigo
  • View other providers who treat Vertigo
Vitamin B Deficiency
Vitamin B12 Deficiency
Vitamin D Deficiency
Wellness Examination
Wheelchair Evaluation
Wheezing
  • View other providers who treat Wheezing
    Insurance Accepted

    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Oct 25, 2018
    Dr Siman epitomizes what a family physican should be. When we first moved back to Staunton almost 15 years ago, we had to wait a few months to become one of her patients (she was doing some switching at the time and already had a full load). That wait was well worthit and she has cared for us ever since. We find her patient, never rushed to move us through. She answers all our questions . She is an outstanding doctor who exudes caring, expertise and patience.
    John&Linda Hildebrand in staunton, VA — Oct 25, 2018
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    Photo: Dr. Margaret Siman, MD
    • Augusta Health

    Dr. Margaret Siman, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Siman is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Siman has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Siman has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Siman works at MDVIP - Staunton, Virginia in Staunton, VA. View the full address on Dr. Siman’s profile.

    13 patients have reviewed Dr. Siman. The overall rating for this provider is 4.1. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Siman.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Siman, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Siman appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

