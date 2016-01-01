Dr. Margaret Smyklo, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Smyklo is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Margaret Smyklo, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Margaret Smyklo, MD
Dr. Margaret Smyklo, MD is a Pediatrics Specialist in San Jose, CA. They graduated from University Of California and is affiliated with Good Samaritan Hospital.
Dr. Smyklo works at
Dr. Smyklo's Office Locations
Pediatric Associates, Samaritan Office2577 Samaritan Dr Ste 830, San Jose, CA 95124 Directions (575) 210-8918Monday9:00am - 5:00pmTuesday9:00am - 5:00pmWednesday9:00am - 5:00pmThursday9:00am - 5:00pmFridayClosedSaturdayClosedSundayClosed
Hospital Affiliations
- Good Samaritan Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
About Dr. Margaret Smyklo, MD
- Pediatrics
- English
Education & Certifications
- Kaiser Foundation
- University Of California
Dr. Smyklo accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Smyklo has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
