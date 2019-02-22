Overview of Dr. Margaret Speeker-Cruit, MD

Dr. Margaret Speeker-Cruit, MD is an Urology Specialist in Gulf Breeze, FL. They specialize in Urology, has 21 years of experience, and is board certified in Female Pelvic Medicine and Reconstructive Surgery. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF ALABAMA AT BIRMINGHAM and is affiliated with Atmore Community Hospital, Baptist Hospital and Gulf Breeze Hospital.



Dr. Speeker-Cruit works at Sculpsit Plastic Surgery PA in Gulf Breeze, FL with other offices in Atmore, AL and Pensacola, FL. They frequently treat conditions like Urinary Tract Infection (UTI), Urinary Stones and Urinary Incontinence along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.