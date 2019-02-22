Dr. Margaret Speeker-Cruit, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Speeker-Cruit is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Margaret Speeker-Cruit, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Margaret Speeker-Cruit, MD
Dr. Margaret Speeker-Cruit, MD is an Urology Specialist in Gulf Breeze, FL. They specialize in Urology, has 21 years of experience, and is board certified in Female Pelvic Medicine and Reconstructive Surgery. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF ALABAMA AT BIRMINGHAM and is affiliated with Atmore Community Hospital, Baptist Hospital and Gulf Breeze Hospital.
Dr. Speeker-Cruit's Office Locations
Sculpsit Plastic Surgery PA1118 Gulf Breeze Pkwy Ste 200, Gulf Breeze, FL 32561 Directions (850) 437-8711
Greenlawn Pharmacy406 Medical Park Dr, Atmore, AL 36502 Directions (850) 437-8711
Woodlands Medical Specialists P A1717 N E St Ste 430, Pensacola, FL 32501 Directions (850) 437-8711
Sodexo1000 W Moreno St, Pensacola, FL 32501 Directions (850) 437-8600
Hospital Affiliations
- Atmore Community Hospital
- Baptist Hospital
- Gulf Breeze Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
She is one of the best doctor in town! I highly recommend her!!
About Dr. Margaret Speeker-Cruit, MD
- Urology
- 21 years of experience
- English
- 1972700565
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF ALABAMA AT BIRMINGHAM
- Female Pelvic Medicine and Reconstructive Surgery and Urology
