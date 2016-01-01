Dr. Margaret Stone, DDS is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Stone is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Margaret Stone, DDS
Overview
Dr. Margaret Stone, DDS is a Dentistry Practitioner in Woodstock, VT. They specialize in Dentistry, has 35 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF MICHIGAN / SCHOOL OF DENTISTRY.
Dr. Stone works at
Locations
-
1
Sunset Valley Dental217-10 Maxham Meadow Way, Woodstock, VT 05091 Directions (802) 214-8209
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Coventry Health Care
- Delta Dental
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Stone?
About Dr. Margaret Stone, DDS
- Dentistry
- 35 years of experience
- English
- 1023164597
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF MICHIGAN / SCHOOL OF DENTISTRY
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Stone has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).
Yes, you can schedule an appointment online with Dr. Stone using Healthline FindCare.
Dr. Stone has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Stone works at
86 patients have reviewed Dr. Stone. The overall rating for this provider is 4.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Stone.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Stone, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Stone appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.