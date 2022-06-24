Overview of Dr. Margaret Sullivan, MD

Dr. Margaret Sullivan, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Braintree, MA. They specialize in Obstetrics & Gynecology, has 30 years of experience. They graduated from TUFTS UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with Tufts Medical Center.



Dr. Sullivan works at Women's Care of Tufts Medical Center in Braintree, MA. They frequently treat conditions like Human Papillomavirus DNA Testing, Menstrual Disorders (incl. Dysmenorrhea) and Encounters for Normal Pregnancies along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.