Dr. Sullivan accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Margaret Sullivan, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Margaret Sullivan, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in New York, NY. They specialize in Cardiology, has 33 years of experience. They graduated from CARDINAL STRITCH COLLEGE and is affiliated with Lenox Hill Hospital.
They frequently treat conditions like Mitral Valve Regurgitation, Congenital Heart Disease and Congenital Heart Defects along with other conditions at varying frequencies. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Locations
- 1 8 E 83rd St Ste 1B, New York, NY 10028 Directions (212) 772-2971
Hospital Affiliations
- Lenox Hill Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Amerihealth
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Humana
Ratings & Reviews
About Dr. Margaret Sullivan, MD
- Cardiology
- 33 years of experience
- English, French
- 1962513440
Education & Certifications
- CARDINAL STRITCH COLLEGE
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Sullivan has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Sullivan has seen patients for Mitral Valve Regurgitation, Congenital Heart Disease and Congenital Heart Defects, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Sullivan on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Sullivan speaks French.
10 patients have reviewed Dr. Sullivan. The overall rating for this provider is 4.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Sullivan.
