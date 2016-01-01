Overview

Dr. Margaret Sullivan, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in New York, NY. They specialize in Cardiology, has 33 years of experience. They graduated from CARDINAL STRITCH COLLEGE and is affiliated with Lenox Hill Hospital.



They frequently treat conditions like Mitral Valve Regurgitation, Congenital Heart Disease and Congenital Heart Defects along with other conditions at varying frequencies. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.