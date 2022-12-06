Overview

Dr. Margaret Swenor, DO is a Family Medicine Specialist in Bloomfield Hills, MI. They specialize in Family Medicine, has 23 years of experience. They graduated from LAKE ERIE COLLEGE OF OSTEOPATHIC MEDICINE and is affiliated with Henry Ford Hospital.



Dr. Swenor works at Henry Ford Medical Center - Bloomfield Twp in Bloomfield Hills, MI. They are accepting new patients and accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.