Dr. Margaret Taylor, MD
Overview
Dr. Margaret Taylor, MD is a Geriatric Medicine Specialist in Fayetteville, AR. They specialize in Geriatric Medicine, has 23 years of experience. They graduated from University Of Tennessee Health Science Center College Of Medicine and is affiliated with Washington Regional Medical Center.
Dr. Taylor works at
Locations
Washington Regional Senior Clinic12 E Appleby Rd Ste 101, Fayetteville, AR 72703 Directions (479) 463-4444
- 2 34 W Colt Square Dr Ste 3, Fayetteville, AR 72703 Directions (318) 322-0037
Taylor Integrative Medicine1794 E Joyce Blvd Ste 101, Fayetteville, AR 72703 Directions (479) 957-1105
Hospital Affiliations
- Washington Regional Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Ratings & Reviews
I have been seeing Dr Taylor for a year now. When I first met with Dr Taylor, I was tired all the time, had brain fog, was apathetic, and felt I was on a downward spiral. Dr Taylor actually took the time to listen to me. For the first time in along time I felt like a Doctor actually cared about me. Thanks to Dr Taylor for taking the time to get to the root causes of my health issues. Now at 72, I am able to enjoy a healthy active life.
About Dr. Margaret Taylor, MD
- Geriatric Medicine
- 23 years of experience
- English
Education & Certifications
- RIVERSIDE HOSPITAL
- University Of Tennessee Health Science Center College Of Medicine
Dr. Taylor works at
13 patients have reviewed Dr. Taylor. The overall rating for this provider is 4.4.
