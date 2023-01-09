See All Geriatric Medicine Doctors in Fayetteville, AR
Dr. Margaret Taylor, MD

Geriatric Medicine
4.4 (13)
Accepting new patients
23 years of experience

Overview

Dr. Margaret Taylor, MD is a Geriatric Medicine Specialist in Fayetteville, AR. They specialize in Geriatric Medicine, has 23 years of experience. They graduated from University Of Tennessee Health Science Center College Of Medicine and is affiliated with Washington Regional Medical Center.

Dr. Taylor works at WASHINGTON REGIONAL SENIOR CLINIC in Fayetteville, AR. They are accepting new patients. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Washington Regional Senior Clinic
    12 E Appleby Rd Ste 101, Fayetteville, AR 72703 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (479) 463-4444
  2. 2
    34 W Colt Square Dr Ste 3, Fayetteville, AR 72703 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (318) 322-0037
  3. 3
    Taylor Integrative Medicine
    1794 E Joyce Blvd Ste 101, Fayetteville, AR 72703 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (479) 957-1105

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Washington Regional Medical Center

Experience & Treatment Frequency

NEW FEATURE

What is treatment frequency?

Our treatment frequency feature helps you understand howoften a provider performs or treats a specificprocedure/condition compared to other doctors. Providersrank in one of four frequency categories:

Very HighFrequency
HighFrequency
NormalFrequency
May Perform

Specific procedures/conditions that don’t haveenough data are indicated with “May Perform”. We encourageyou to contact the provider with questions about theirexperience.

Geriatric Assessment
Vaccination
Anemia
Geriatric Assessment
Vaccination
Anemia

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Geriatric Assessment Chevron Icon
Vaccination Chevron Icon
Anemia Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Anemia
Arthritis Chevron Icon
Arthritis of the Elbow Chevron Icon
Asthma Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Asthma
Atrophic Vaginitis Chevron Icon
Calcium Metabolism Disorders Chevron Icon
COPD (Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease) Chevron Icon
Difficulty With Walking Chevron Icon
Dyslipidemia Chevron Icon
Esophagitis Chevron Icon
Gait Abnormality Chevron Icon
Gastroesophageal Reflux Disease (GERD) Chevron Icon
Heart Disease Chevron Icon
Hypercalcemia Chevron Icon
Hyperlipidemia Chevron Icon
Hypertension Chevron Icon
Hypothyroidism Chevron Icon
Immunization Administration Chevron Icon
Irritable Bowel Syndrome Chevron Icon
Lipid Disorders Chevron Icon
Malaise and Fatigue Chevron Icon
Menopausal and Postmenopausal Disorders Chevron Icon
Mineral Metabolism Disorders Chevron Icon
Muscle Weakness Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Ankle and Foot Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Hip Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Hip and Thigh Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Shoulder Chevron Icon
Osteopenia Chevron Icon
Osteoporosis Chevron Icon
Peripheral Nerve Disorders Chevron Icon
Reflux Esophagitis Chevron Icon
Rocky Mountain Spotted Fever Chevron Icon
Shortness of Breath Chevron Icon
Sinus Tachycardia Chevron Icon
Symptomatic Menopause Chevron Icon
Thyroid Goiter Chevron Icon
Vaginitis and-or Vaginosis Chevron Icon
Wheezing Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Wheezing

Ratings & Reviews
Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

4.4
Average provider rating
Based on 13 ratings
Patient Ratings (13)
5 Star
(11)
4 Star
(0)
3 Star
(0)
2 Star
(0)
1 Star
(2)
Jan 09, 2023
I have been seeing Dr Taylor for a year now. When I first met with Dr Taylor, I was tired all the time, had brain fog, was apathetic, and felt I was on a downward spiral. Dr Taylor actually took the time to listen to me. For the first time in along time I felt like a Doctor actually cared about me. Thanks to Dr Taylor for taking the time to get to the root causes of my health issues. Now at 72, I am able to enjoy a healthy active life.
— Jan 09, 2023
Photo: Dr. Margaret Taylor, MD
About Dr. Margaret Taylor, MD

Specialties
  • Geriatric Medicine
Years of Experience
  • 23 years of experience
Languages Spoken
  • English
NPI Number
  • 1669436150
Education & Certifications

Residency
  • RIVERSIDE HOSPITAL
Medical Education
  • University Of Tennessee Health Science Center College Of Medicine
Medical Education

