Dr. Margaret Theodore, MD
Overview of Dr. Margaret Theodore, MD
Dr. Margaret Theodore, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Tampa, FL. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 48 years of experience. They graduated from Albert Einstein College of Medicine of Yeshiva University and is affiliated with St. Joseph's Hospital.
Dr. Theodore works at
Dr. Theodore's Office Locations
Margaret Theodore MD5420 Webb Rd Ste B1, Tampa, FL 33615 Directions (813) 886-0548
Hospital Affiliations
- St. Joseph's Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- AvMed
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Florida
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Coventry Health Care
- First Health
- Highmark Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Humana
- Medicare
- UnitedHealthCare
Ratings & Reviews
I'm 74 years old and have had a number of physicians over the years. As a primary physician, Dr. Theodore is superb. Interpersonally, she is very professional, warm and obviously cares deeply about her patients. She gave out her home extension number if I ever need to reach her personally at any time (which I try not to use despite her encouragement to feel free to do so). Dr. Theodore listens and answers questions well, and her treatment suggestions for various ailments over the seven years as my physician have always been rapidly successful. The only frustration I have experienced is many times necessary refill requests through her office get lost creating difficulty getting efficient timely refills.Nevertheless, I highly recommend Dr. Theodore. Also, appointment availability is great, same day if needed, and office wait times are not a problem.
About Dr. Margaret Theodore, MD
- Internal Medicine
- 48 years of experience
- English, French and Haitian Creole
- 1891732640
Education & Certifications
- University Of South Florida, Tampa, Florida
- Albert Einstein College of Medicine of Yeshiva University
Dr. Theodore has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Theodore accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Theodore has indicated that they do offer telehealth services.

Dr. Theodore speaks French and Haitian Creole.
25 patients have reviewed Dr. Theodore. The overall rating for this provider is 4.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Theodore.
