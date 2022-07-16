Dr. Margaret Tremwel, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Tremwel is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Margaret Tremwel, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Margaret Tremwel, MD
Dr. Margaret Tremwel, MD is a Vascular Neurology Specialist in Fayetteville, AR. They specialize in Vascular Neurology, has 26 years of experience, and is board certified in Neurology. They graduated from University of Florida and is affiliated with Washington Regional Medical Center.
Dr. Tremwel works at
Dr. Tremwel's Office Locations
Washington Regional Rheumatology3336 N FUTRALL DR, Fayetteville, AR 72703 Directions (479) 463-3000
- 2 3 E Appleby Rd, Fayetteville, AR 72703 Directions (479) 404-1250
Hospital Affiliations
- Washington Regional Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Tramwel cared to make sure I made it to the next step which was a surgery with the heart doctor upstairs. She was kind enough to review next steps prior to the gentleman stopping by. They were able to figure out that I have a an issue related to Transesophageal Echocardiogram. They are able to fix the problem so that I can move forward. Dr. Tramwel made sure I was covered where I needed coverage on.
About Dr. Margaret Tremwel, MD
- Vascular Neurology
- 26 years of experience
- English
- 1063409993
Education & Certifications
- University of Florida
- Neurology and Vascular Neurology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Tremwel has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Tremwel accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Tremwel has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Tremwel works at
Dr. Tremwel has seen patients for Stroke, Transient Ischemic Attack (TIA) and Cerebral Artery Thrombosis, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Tremwel on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
24 patients have reviewed Dr. Tremwel. The overall rating for this provider is 2.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Tremwel.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Tremwel, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Tremwel appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.