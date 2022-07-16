Overview of Dr. Margaret Tremwel, MD

Dr. Margaret Tremwel, MD is a Vascular Neurology Specialist in Fayetteville, AR. They specialize in Vascular Neurology, has 26 years of experience, and is board certified in Neurology. They graduated from University of Florida and is affiliated with Washington Regional Medical Center.



Dr. Tremwel works at Northwest Arkansas Nrscnc Inst in Fayetteville, AR. They frequently treat conditions like Stroke, Transient Ischemic Attack (TIA) and Cerebral Artery Thrombosis along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.