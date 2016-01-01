Dr. Waisman has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Margaret Waisman, MD
Dr. Margaret Waisman, MD is a Dermatopathology Specialist in Houston, TX. They specialize in Dermatopathology, has 55 years of experience, and is board certified in Dermatology. They graduated from Tulane University of Louisiana.
Sn Tuma Inc2201 W Holcombe Blvd Ste 330, Houston, TX 77030 Directions (713) 796-8200Tuesday9:00am - 5:00pmWednesday9:00am - 12:00pmThursday9:00am - 12:00pmFriday9:00am - 5:00pm
About Dr. Margaret Waisman, MD
- Dermatopathology
- 55 years of experience
- English
- 1659406650
- Tulane University of Louisiana
- Dermatology and Dermatopathology
Dr. Waisman has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
6 patients have reviewed Dr. Waisman. The overall rating for this provider is 2.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Waisman.
