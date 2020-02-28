Dr. Margaret Ward, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Ward is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Margaret Ward, MD
Overview of Dr. Margaret Ward, MD
Dr. Margaret Ward, MD is a Psychiatry Specialist in Hinsdale, IL. They specialize in Psychiatry, has 27 years of experience, and is board certified in Psychiatry. They graduated from Rush University.
Dr. Ward works at
Dr. Ward's Office Locations
Hinsdale Behavioral Health Clnc201 E Ogden Ave Ste 220, Hinsdale, IL 60521 Directions (630) 920-1795
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
Ratings & Reviews
I have been with Dr Ward for over 10 years and she has been a lifeline. She has managed me through multiple ups and downs and the struggles to find the right medications for the right times as I have evolved over the years. She listens, takes the time to hear what's going on and then focuses on finding the right options and solutions. If you want someone who cares and is totally professional at the same time, I recommend Dr Ward any day.
About Dr. Margaret Ward, MD
- Psychiatry
- 27 years of experience
- English
Education & Certifications
- Rush University
- Psychiatry
Dr. Ward has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Ward accepts Aetna, Anthem and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
12 patients have reviewed Dr. Ward. The overall rating for this provider is 4.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Ward.
