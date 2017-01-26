See All Pediatricians in Memphis, TN
Dr. Margaret West, MD

Pediatrics
5.0 (5)
Accepting new patients
11 years of experience

Overview of Dr. Margaret West, MD

Dr. Margaret West, MD is a Pediatrics Specialist in Memphis, TN. They specialize in Pediatrics, has 11 years of experience, and is board certified in Pediatrics. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF TAMPERE / MEDICAL FACULTY.

Dr. West works at Le Bonheur Pediatrics LLC in Memphis, TN. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. West's Office Locations

    Le Bonheur Pediatrics LLC
    51 N Dunlap St Ste 410, Memphis, TN 38105 (901) 821-9990
    Lebonheur Pediatrics LLC
    871 Ridgeway Loop Rd Ste 200, Memphis, TN 38120 (901) 821-9990
    Pediatric Consultants
    6215 Humphreys Blvd Ste 200, Memphis, TN 38120 (901) 821-9990

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Abdominal Pain
Acne
Acute Pharyngitis
Abdominal Pain
Acne
Acute Pharyngitis

Treatment frequency



Abdominal Pain Chevron Icon
Acne Chevron Icon
Acute Pharyngitis Chevron Icon
ADHD and-or ADD Chevron Icon
All Headaches (incl. Migraine) Chevron Icon
Anxiety Chevron Icon
Asthma Chevron Icon
Atopic Dermatitis (Eczema) Chevron Icon
Bronchospasm Chevron Icon
Constipation Chevron Icon
Cough Chevron Icon
Dermatitis Chevron Icon
Esophagitis Chevron Icon
Gastritis Chevron Icon
Gastroesophageal Reflux Disease (GERD) Chevron Icon
Heart Palpitations Chevron Icon
Hives Chevron Icon
Immunization Administration Chevron Icon
Impetigo Chevron Icon
Joint Pain Chevron Icon
Migraine Chevron Icon
Noninfectious Gastroenteritis and Colitis Chevron Icon
Otitis Media Chevron Icon
Pediatric Obesity Chevron Icon
Pediatric Overweight Chevron Icon
Pharyngitis Chevron Icon
Pinkeye (Conjunctivitis) Chevron Icon
Reflux Esophagitis Chevron Icon
Ringworm Chevron Icon
Seborrheic Dermatitis Chevron Icon
Strep Throat Chevron Icon
Viral Infection Chevron Icon
Wellness Examination Chevron Icon
Wheezing Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Ambetter
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan

    Ratings & Reviews
    5.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 5 ratings
    Patient Ratings (5)
    5 Star
    (5)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (0)
    Jan 26, 2017
    Dr. West is awesome! My son use to hate doctors but this lady is so personable and truly loves kids that it shows in her work. He is so comfortable with her and this makes all of our visits tearless.
    Yvonne in Memphis, TN — Jan 26, 2017
    About Dr. Margaret West, MD

    Pediatrics
    11 years of experience
    English
    1184868945
    Education & Certifications

    UNIVERSITY OF TAMPERE / MEDICAL FACULTY
    Pediatrics
