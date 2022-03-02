Dr. Margaret Zimmerman, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Zimmerman is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Margaret Zimmerman, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Margaret Zimmerman, MD
Dr. Margaret Zimmerman, MD is a Pediatrics Specialist in Fountain Valley, CA. They specialize in Pediatrics, has 21 years of experience, and is board certified in Pediatrics. They graduated from Northwestern University School of Medicine and is affiliated with Long Beach Memorial Medical Center, Miller Children's & Women's Hospital - Long Beach, Orange Coast Medical Center and Saddleback Medical Center.
Dr. Zimmerman works at
Dr. Zimmerman's Office Locations
-
1
MemorialCare Medical Group18035 Brookhurst St Ste 2100, Fountain Valley, CA 92708 Directions (877) 696-3622
Hospital Affiliations
- Long Beach Memorial Medical Center
- Miller Children's & Women's Hospital - Long Beach
- Orange Coast Medical Center
- Saddleback Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross
- Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Health Net
- UnitedHealthCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Zimmerman?
Dr.Zimmerman is a blessing for my family. She takes her time and makes sure all questions are answered. She never makes you feel rushed. She also makes my teenage daughter very comfortable as well. Simply the best!!
About Dr. Margaret Zimmerman, MD
- Pediatrics
- 21 years of experience
- English, Spanish
- 1073502282
Education & Certifications
- University California Irvine Medical Center
- Northwestern University School of Medicine
- Pediatrics
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Zimmerman has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Zimmerman accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Yes, you can schedule an appointment online with Dr. Zimmerman using Healthline FindCare.
Dr. Zimmerman has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Zimmerman works at
Dr. Zimmerman speaks Spanish.
30 patients have reviewed Dr. Zimmerman. The overall rating for this provider is 4.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Zimmerman.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Zimmerman, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Zimmerman appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.