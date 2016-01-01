Dr. Borck has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Margarete Borck, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Margarete Borck, MD
Dr. Margarete Borck, MD is a Neurology Specialist in Tyler, TX. They specialize in Neurology, has 11 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF TEXAS HEALTH SCIENCE CENTER / DENTAL SCHOOL and is affiliated with CHRISTUS Good Shepherd Medical Center - Marshall, CHRISTUS Mother Frances Hospital - Jacksonville, CHRISTUS Mother Frances Hospital - Tyler, Christus Mother Frances Hospital Sulphur Springs and Christus Mother Frances Hospital- Winnsboro.
Dr. Borck works at
Dr. Borck's Office Locations
Trinity Clinic Neurosurgery910 E Houston St Ste 330, Tyler, TX 75702 Directions (903) 606-7997
Trinity Primary Care Clinic520 Douglas Blvd, Tyler, TX 75702 Directions (903) 525-7995
Tyler Continuecare Hospital (at Mother Frances)800 E Dawson St, Tyler, TX 75701 Directions (903) 525-7995
Hospital Affiliations
- CHRISTUS Good Shepherd Medical Center - Marshall
- CHRISTUS Mother Frances Hospital - Jacksonville
- CHRISTUS Mother Frances Hospital - Tyler
- Christus Mother Frances Hospital Sulphur Springs
- Christus Mother Frances Hospital- Winnsboro
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Texas
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
About Dr. Margarete Borck, MD
- Neurology
- 11 years of experience
- English
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF TEXAS HEALTH SCIENCE CENTER / DENTAL SCHOOL
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Borck accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Borck has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Borck has seen patients for All Headaches (incl. Migraine), Gait Abnormality and Difficulty With Walking, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Borck on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
2 patients have reviewed Dr. Borck. The overall rating for this provider is 4.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Borck.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Borck, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Borck appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.