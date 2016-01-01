Overview of Dr. Margarete Borck, MD

Dr. Margarete Borck, MD is a Neurology Specialist in Tyler, TX. They specialize in Neurology, has 11 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF TEXAS HEALTH SCIENCE CENTER / DENTAL SCHOOL and is affiliated with CHRISTUS Good Shepherd Medical Center - Marshall, CHRISTUS Mother Frances Hospital - Jacksonville, CHRISTUS Mother Frances Hospital - Tyler, Christus Mother Frances Hospital Sulphur Springs and Christus Mother Frances Hospital- Winnsboro.



Dr. Borck works at CHRISTUS Trinity Clinic - Douglas in Tyler, TX. They frequently treat conditions like All Headaches (incl. Migraine), Gait Abnormality and Difficulty With Walking along with other conditions at varying frequencies. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.