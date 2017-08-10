See All Neurologists in Decatur, GA
Dr. Margarette Damas, MD

Neurology
2.7 (23)
Accepting new patients
28 years of experience

Overview of Dr. Margarette Damas, MD

Dr. Margarette Damas, MD is a Neurology Specialist in Decatur, GA. They specialize in Neurology, has 28 years of experience, and is board certified in Neurology. They graduated from Georgetown University School Of Medicine and is affiliated with Phoebe Putney Memorial Hospital.

Dr. Damas works at Dekalb Medical Center Podiatry in Decatur, GA with other offices in Coral Springs, FL. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of Florida as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Damas' Office Locations

    Dekalb Medical Rehab Unit
    2701 N Decatur Rd, Decatur, GA 30033 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (404) 501-1000
    Sea Blue Neurology Center
    3100 Coral Hills Dr Ste 308, Coral Springs, FL 33065 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (954) 796-9060
    Monday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    8:00am - 12:00pm
    Saturday
    Closed
    Sunday
    Closed

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Phoebe Putney Memorial Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Memory Evaluation
Sudoscan
Peripheral Neuropathy Testing
Memory Evaluation Chevron Icon
Sudoscan Chevron Icon
Peripheral Neuropathy Testing Chevron Icon
Evaluation and Treatment of Sleep Disorders Chevron Icon
ImPACT Testing Chevron Icon
Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement) Chevron Icon
Skin Screenings Chevron Icon
All Headaches (incl. Migraine) Chevron Icon
Alzheimer's Disease Chevron Icon
Anemia Chevron Icon
Anterior Horn Disease Chevron Icon
Ataxia Chevron Icon
Bell's Palsy Chevron Icon
Carpal Tunnel Syndrome Chevron Icon
Cerebral Artery Thrombosis Chevron Icon
Dementia Chevron Icon
Difficulty With Walking Chevron Icon
Diplopia Chevron Icon
Dystonia Chevron Icon
Epilepsy Chevron Icon
Essential Tremor Chevron Icon
Gait Abnormality Chevron Icon
Headache Chevron Icon
Idiopathic Intracranial Hypertension Chevron Icon
Insomnia Chevron Icon
Low Back Pain Chevron Icon
Migraine Chevron Icon
Multiple Sclerosis (MS) Chevron Icon
Myasthenia Gravis Chevron Icon
Nerve Conduction Studies Chevron Icon
Neutropenia Chevron Icon
Parkinson's Disease Chevron Icon
Peripheral Nerve Disorders Chevron Icon
Seizure Disorders Chevron Icon
Spinal Stenosis Chevron Icon
Stroke Chevron Icon
Syncope Chevron Icon
Tension Headache Chevron Icon
Transient Ischemic Attack (TIA) Chevron Icon
Traumatic Brain Injury Chevron Icon
Tremor Chevron Icon
Vertigo Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Amerigroup (Wellpoint)
    • AvMed
    • Better Health
    • Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Illinois
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of Florida
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of Georgia
    • Careplus
    • Cigna
    • Coventry Health Care
    • First Health
    • Humana
    • Magellan Health Services
    • Medicaid
    • Medicare
    • MultiPlan
    • Simply Healthcare Plans
    • UnitedHealthCare
    • WellCare

    Ratings & Reviews
    2.7
    Average provider rating
    Based on 23 ratings
    Patient Ratings (23)
    5 Star
    (9)
    4 Star
    (1)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (13)
    Aug 10, 2017
    She cares, listens, and treats you like human being :)
    C Harris in Plantation — Aug 10, 2017
    About Dr. Margarette Damas, MD

    Specialties
    • Neurology
    Years of Experience
    • 28 years of experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English, Creole and French
    NPI Number
    • 1215134168
    Education & Certifications

    Fellowship
    • Johns Hopkins University / School of Medicine
    Residency
    • University Of Pa Health System
    Internship
    • Washington Hospital Center
    Medical Education
    • Georgetown University School Of Medicine
    Undergraduate School
    • New York University
    Board Certifications
    • Neurology
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Margarette Damas, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Damas is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Damas has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Damas accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of Florida, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

    Dr. Damas has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    23 patients have reviewed Dr. Damas. The overall rating for this provider is 2.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Damas.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Damas, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Damas appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

