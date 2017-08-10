Overview of Dr. Margarette Damas, MD

Dr. Margarette Damas, MD is a Neurology Specialist in Decatur, GA. They specialize in Neurology, has 28 years of experience, and is board certified in Neurology. They graduated from Georgetown University School Of Medicine and is affiliated with Phoebe Putney Memorial Hospital.



Dr. Damas works at Dekalb Medical Center Podiatry in Decatur, GA with other offices in Coral Springs, FL. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of Florida as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.