Dr. Margarita Abrams, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Margarita Abrams, MD
Dr. Margarita Abrams, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Blacksburg, VA. They specialize in Obstetrics & Gynecology, has 31 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF PHOENIX / NORTHERN CALIFORNIA CAMPUS and is affiliated with Carilion New River Valley Medical Center and Lewisgale Hospital Montgomery.
Dr. Abrams' Office Locations
Encore Ob. Gyn. Center of Southwest Virginia LLC825 Davis St Ste C, Blacksburg, VA 24060 Directions (540) 251-0980
Lewisgale Hospital Montgomery3700 S Main St, Blacksburg, VA 24060 Directions (540) 951-1111
Hospital Affiliations
- Carilion New River Valley Medical Center
- Lewisgale Hospital Montgomery
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
I had my first IUD insertion by Dr. Abrams. I was very intimidated by stories I've heard by other women (which have other providers) about the process. Dr. Abrams used numbing and pain/anxiety control techniques and I didn't feel it. Dr. Abrams follows modern medicinal techniques to provide comprehensive care. Encore is the most trusted Gynecological care, all the women in my family see Dr. Abrams and her excellent, intelligent staff.
About Dr. Margarita Abrams, MD
- Obstetrics & Gynecology
- 31 years of experience
- English
- 1366531501
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF PHOENIX / NORTHERN CALIFORNIA CAMPUS
Dr. Abrams has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Abrams accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Abrams has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Abrams has seen patients for Abnormal Uterine Bleeding , and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Abrams on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
25 patients have reviewed Dr. Abrams. The overall rating for this provider is 4.2. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Abrams.
