Dr. Margarita Almeida El-Ramey, DO

Neurology
3.6 (24)
Accepting new patients
18 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview of Dr. Margarita Almeida El-Ramey, DO

Dr. Margarita Almeida El-Ramey, DO is a Neurology Specialist in Pembroke Pines, FL. They specialize in Neurology, has 18 years of experience. They graduated from Nova Southeastern University College Of Osteopathic Medicine and is affiliated with Memorial Hospital Miramar and Memorial Hospital West.

Dr. Almeida El-Ramey works at Pines Neurology in Pembroke Pines, FL. They frequently treat conditions like Difficulty With Walking, Gait Abnormality and All Headaches (incl. Migraine) along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Cigna and Humana as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Almeida El-Ramey's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Armando A De Feria MD PA
    600 N Hiatus Rd Ste 203, Pembroke Pines, FL 33026 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (954) 874-0201

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Memorial Hospital Miramar
  • Memorial Hospital West

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Difficulty With Walking
Gait Abnormality
All Headaches (incl. Migraine)
Difficulty With Walking
Gait Abnormality
All Headaches (incl. Migraine)

Difficulty With Walking Chevron Icon
Gait Abnormality Chevron Icon
All Headaches (incl. Migraine) Chevron Icon
Dementia Chevron Icon
Headache Chevron Icon
Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement) Chevron Icon
Alzheimer's Disease Chevron Icon
Aneurysm Chevron Icon
Brain Aneurysm Chevron Icon
Carpal Tunnel Syndrome Chevron Icon
Cerebral Artery Thrombosis Chevron Icon
Chronic Pain Chevron Icon
Diplopia Chevron Icon
Dystonia Chevron Icon
Epilepsy Chevron Icon
Evaluation and Treatment of Sleep Disorders Chevron Icon
ImPACT Testing Chevron Icon
Inflammatory and Toxic Neuropathy Chevron Icon
Insomnia Chevron Icon
Low Back Pain Chevron Icon
Memory Evaluation Chevron Icon
Migraine Chevron Icon
Multiple Sclerosis (MS) Chevron Icon
Nerve Conduction Studies Chevron Icon
Nerve Root Injury and Plexus Disorders (incl. Pinched Nerve) Chevron Icon
Nystagmus Chevron Icon
Parkinson's Disease Chevron Icon
Peripheral Nerve Disorders Chevron Icon
Peripheral Neuropathy Testing Chevron Icon
Seizure Disorders Chevron Icon
Stroke Chevron Icon
Sudoscan Chevron Icon
Syncope Chevron Icon
Tension Headache Chevron Icon
Tremor Chevron Icon
Vertigo Chevron Icon
Visual Field Defects Chevron Icon
Vitamin B Deficiency Chevron Icon
Anosmia Chevron Icon
Anterior Horn Disease Chevron Icon
Ataxia Chevron Icon
Autoimmune Diseases Chevron Icon
Autonomic Disorders Chevron Icon
Bell's Palsy Chevron Icon
Brachial Plexus Palsy Chevron Icon
Brain and Nervous System Cancer (incl. Gliomas, Astrocytoma, Schwannoma, Medulloblastoma, Chordoma) Chevron Icon
Brain Disorders Chevron Icon
Cancer Chevron Icon
Cerebral Hemorrhage Chevron Icon
Cerebral Palsy Chevron Icon
Cerebrovascular Disease Chevron Icon
Chronic Myeloid Leukemia (CML) Chevron Icon
Complex Regional Pain Syndrome (CRPS) Chevron Icon
Concussion Chevron Icon
Confusion Chevron Icon
Diabetic Polyneuropathy Chevron Icon
Dizziness Chevron Icon
Essential Tremor Chevron Icon
Herniated Disc Chevron Icon
Hydrocephalus Chevron Icon
Idiopathic Intracranial Hypertension Chevron Icon
Intervertebral Disc Disease Chevron Icon
Menstrual Migraine Chevron Icon
Movement Disorders Chevron Icon
Muscular Dystrophy (MD) Chevron Icon
Myasthenia Gravis Chevron Icon
Myelopathy Chevron Icon
Myoclonus Chevron Icon
Narcolepsy and Cataplexy Chevron Icon
Non-Cosmetic Chemodenervation Chevron Icon
Normal Pressure Hydrocephalus Chevron Icon
Peripheral Autonomic Neuropathy Chevron Icon
Pituitary Tumor Chevron Icon
Polyneuropathy Chevron Icon
Polyneuropathy Due to Alcohol and Drugs Chevron Icon
Postherpetic Neuralgia Chevron Icon
Pseudobulbar Affect Chevron Icon
Rathke's Cleft Cyst Chevron Icon
Reflex Sympathetic Dystrophy Chevron Icon
Restless Leg Syndrome Chevron Icon
Sleep Apnea Chevron Icon
Sleep Disorders Chevron Icon
Sleep-Related Leg Cramp Chevron Icon
Spina Bifida Chevron Icon
Spinal Cord Injury Chevron Icon
Spinal Stenosis Chevron Icon
Spine Disorders Chevron Icon
Temporal Arteritis Chevron Icon
Thrombosis Chevron Icon
Tic Disorders Chevron Icon
Transient Ischemic Attack (TIA) Chevron Icon
Traumatic Brain Injury Chevron Icon
Trigeminal Neuralgia Chevron Icon
Vascular Disease Chevron Icon
Wernicke-Korsakoff Syndrome Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • AvMed
    • Beech Street (Multiplan)
    • Careplus
    • Cigna
    • CorVel
    • Coventry Health Care
    • Dimension Health
    • First Health
    • Galaxy Health Network
    • Golden Rule
    • Group Health Incorporated (GHI)
    • Humana
    • Medica
    • Medicare
    • Memorial Healthcare System
    • MultiPlan
    • Neighborhood Health Plan
    • Preferred Medical Plan
    • Tricare
    • UnitedHealthCare

    3.6
    Average provider rating
    Based on 24 ratings
    Patient Ratings (24)
    5 Star
    (14)
    4 Star
    (2)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (8)
    Jun 05, 2020
    Office Staff in charge of making appointments lacks in customer service skills. I was put on hold twice waited 15 minutes only to be told all of the information I provided had been lost. I ran out of patience and hang up. The doctor seems good but I haven't been able to make an appointment yet.
    Rita Greco — Jun 05, 2020
    About Dr. Margarita Almeida El-Ramey, DO

    • Neurology
    • 18 years of experience
    • English, Spanish
    • 1568695732
    Education & Certifications

    • Cleveland Clinic Florida Health System Nonprofit C
    • Nova Southeastern University College Of Osteopathic Medicine
    • Florida International University College of Medicine
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Margarita Almeida El-Ramey, DO is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Almeida El-Ramey is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Almeida El-Ramey has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Almeida El-Ramey works at Pines Neurology in Pembroke Pines, FL. View the full address on Dr. Almeida El-Ramey’s profile.

    Dr. Almeida El-Ramey has seen patients for Difficulty With Walking, Gait Abnormality and All Headaches (incl. Migraine), and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Almeida El-Ramey on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    24 patients have reviewed Dr. Almeida El-Ramey. The overall rating for this provider is 3.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Almeida El-Ramey.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Almeida El-Ramey, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Almeida El-Ramey appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

