Dr. Margarita Almeida El-Ramey, DO is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Almeida El-Ramey is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Margarita Almeida El-Ramey, DO
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Margarita Almeida El-Ramey, DO
Dr. Margarita Almeida El-Ramey, DO is a Neurology Specialist in Pembroke Pines, FL. They specialize in Neurology, has 18 years of experience. They graduated from Nova Southeastern University College Of Osteopathic Medicine and is affiliated with Memorial Hospital Miramar and Memorial Hospital West.
Dr. Almeida El-Ramey works at
Dr. Almeida El-Ramey's Office Locations
-
1
Armando A De Feria MD PA600 N Hiatus Rd Ste 203, Pembroke Pines, FL 33026 Directions (954) 874-0201
Hospital Affiliations
- Memorial Hospital Miramar
- Memorial Hospital West
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- AvMed
- Beech Street (Multiplan)
- Careplus
- Cigna
- CorVel
- Coventry Health Care
- Dimension Health
- First Health
- Galaxy Health Network
- Golden Rule
- Group Health Incorporated (GHI)
- Humana
- Medica
- Medicare
- Memorial Healthcare System
- MultiPlan
- Neighborhood Health Plan
- Preferred Medical Plan
- Tricare
- UnitedHealthCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Almeida El-Ramey?
Office Staff in charge of making appointments lacks in customer service skills. I was put on hold twice waited 15 minutes only to be told all of the information I provided had been lost. I ran out of patience and hang up. The doctor seems good but I haven't been able to make an appointment yet.
About Dr. Margarita Almeida El-Ramey, DO
- Neurology
- 18 years of experience
- English, Spanish
- 1568695732
Education & Certifications
- Cleveland Clinic Florida Health System Nonprofit C
- Nova Southeastern University College Of Osteopathic Medicine
- Florida International University College of Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Almeida El-Ramey has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Almeida El-Ramey accepts Aetna, Cigna and Humana, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Almeida El-Ramey has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Almeida El-Ramey works at
Dr. Almeida El-Ramey has seen patients for Difficulty With Walking, Gait Abnormality and All Headaches (incl. Migraine), and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Almeida El-Ramey on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Almeida El-Ramey speaks Spanish.
24 patients have reviewed Dr. Almeida El-Ramey. The overall rating for this provider is 3.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Almeida El-Ramey.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Almeida El-Ramey, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Almeida El-Ramey appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.