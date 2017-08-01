See All Pediatricians in Brooklyn, NY
Dr. Margarita Aronov, MD

Pediatrics
4.7 (10)
Accepting new patients
23 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview of Dr. Margarita Aronov, MD

Dr. Margarita Aronov, MD is a Pediatrics Specialist in Brooklyn, NY. They specialize in Pediatrics, has 23 years of experience, and is board certified in Pediatrics. They graduated from A Einstein Col Med Yeshiva Univ and is affiliated with Long Island College Hospital and Mount Sinai Hospital.

Dr. Aronov works at Mount Sinai Doctors-Brooklyn Heights in Brooklyn, NY. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Aronov's Office Locations

    Mount Sinai Brooklyn Heights Medical Group
    300 Cadman Plz W, Brooklyn, NY 11201

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Long Island College Hospital
  • Mount Sinai Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Acute Upper Respiratory Infection
Viral Infection
Allergic Conjunctivitis
Acute Upper Respiratory Infection
Viral Infection
Allergic Conjunctivitis

Acute Upper Respiratory Infection
Viral Infection
Allergic Conjunctivitis
Abdominal Pain
Acne
Acute Laryngitis
Acute Pharyngitis
Acute Sinusitis
ADHD and-or ADD
All Headaches (incl. Migraine)
All Types of Food Poisoning
Allergic Disorders
Allergic Rhinitis
Allergy Testing
Anal or Rectal Pain
Anemia
Animal Allergies
Ankle Sprains and Strains
Anxiety
Asthma
Asthma in Children
Ataxia
Atopic Dermatitis (Eczema)
Back Pain
Balanoposthitis
Bladder Infection
Blood in Urine (Hematuria)
Bronchiolitis
Burn Injuries
Calcium Metabolism Disorders
Candidiasis of Skin and Nails
Canker Sore
Cellulitis
Chronic Fatigue Syndrome
Chronic Neck Pain
Chronic Sinusitis
Common Cold
Conduct Disorder
Constipation
Contact Dermatitis
Cough
Dermatitis
Diarrhea
Difficulty With Walking
Dizziness
Down Syndrome
Dysentery
Dysphagia
Dysthymia (Chronic Depression)
Dysthymia and Cyclothymia (Mood Disorders)
Ear Ache
Earwax Buildup
Eczema and Contact Dermatitis Due to Cosmetics
Enteritis
Fever
Fever-Induced Seizure
Food Poisoning
Gait Abnormality
Ganglion Cyst
Gas-Bloat Syndrome
Gastritis
Gastroesophageal Reflux Disease (GERD)
Hair Loss
Headache
Hemorrhoids
Hernia
Herpes Simplex Infection
Hidradenitis
Hives
Hypercalcemia
Hypothyroidism
Impetigo
Infant Care
Infectious Diseases
Influenza (Flu)
Injuries
Insomnia
Irritable Bowel Syndrome
Itchy Skin
Joint Pain
Laryngitis
Lice
Limb Pain
Low Back Pain
Low Blood Oxygen Level
Malaise and Fatigue
Mastodynia
Menstrual Disorders (incl. Dysmenorrhea)
Migraine
Mineral Metabolism Disorders
Moles (Benign Skin Lesions)
Muscle Weakness
Nail and Nail Bed Infection
Nasopharyngitis
Nausea
Newborn Jaundice
Noninfectious Gastroenteritis and Colitis
Nosebleed
Obesity
Osgood Schlatter Disease
Otitis Media
Outer Ear Infection
Overweight
Painful Urination (Dysuria)
Patellofemoral Pain Syndrome or Knee Pain
Pediatric Obesity
Pediatric Overweight
Pharyngitis
Phimosis
Pinkeye (Conjunctivitis)
Pinworm
Plantar Wart
Pneumonia
Pollen Allergy
Polymyositis
Polyuria
Postnasal Drip
Proteinuria
Pubic Lice (Crabs)
Rash
Ringworm
Rosacea
Seborrheic Dermatitis
Second-Degree Burns
Shortness of Breath
Sinus Tachycardia
Sinusitis
Sleep Apnea
Speech, Language and Learning Disorders
Sprains and Strains (incl. Muscle Tear)
Strep Throat
Stye
Swimmer's Ear
Swine Flu
Tinea Versicolor
Tonsillitis
Torticollis
Urinary Tract Infection (UTI)
Vaginitis and-or Vaginosis
Vertigo
Viral Enteritis
Vitamin B Deficiency
Warts
Well Baby Care
Wheezing
Yeast Infections
    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Amerihealth
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Commercial Insurance Company
    • Empire Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Locals (any local)
    • MagnaCare
    • MultiPlan
    • MVP Health Care
    • Oxford Health Plans
    • Principal Life
    • UnitedHealthCare

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.7
    Average provider rating
    Based on 10 ratings
    Patient Ratings (10)
    5 Star
    (8)
    4 Star
    (1)
    3 Star
    (1)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (0)
    Aug 01, 2017
    Dr. Aranov is the best. I'm so glad that we chose her as my now four month olds pediatrician. She takes her time with explanation, she's super sweet, and she's super informative and listens to my concerns as a first time mom. I couldn't imagine taking my little girl to anyone else!!
    Kate M in Brooklyn, NY — Aug 01, 2017
    About Dr. Margarita Aronov, MD

    Specialties
    • Pediatrics
    Specialties
    Years of Experience
    • 23 years of experience
    Years of Experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English, Italian and Russian
    NPI Number
    • 1265491500
    Education & Certifications

    Residency
    • A Einstein College M Yeshiva University
    Internship
    • Children's Hospital at Montefiore
    Medical Education
    • A Einstein Col Med Yeshiva Univ
    Undergraduate School
    • New York University
    Board Certifications
    • Pediatrics
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Margarita Aronov, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Aronov is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Aronov has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Aronov has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Aronov works at Mount Sinai Doctors-Brooklyn Heights in Brooklyn, NY. View the full address on Dr. Aronov’s profile.

    10 patients have reviewed Dr. Aronov. The overall rating for this provider is 4.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Aronov.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Aronov, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Aronov appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

