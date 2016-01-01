Overview of Dr. Margarita Borghini, MD

Dr. Margarita Borghini, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Jersey City, NJ. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 26 years of experience. They graduated from PENNSYLVANIA STATE UNIVERSITY / ABINGTON-OGONTZ CAMPUS and is affiliated with Christ Hospital and Englewood Hospital And Medical Center.



Dr. Borghini works at Margarita Borghini, MD in Jersey City, NJ. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.