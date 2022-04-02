Dr. Margarita Cancio, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Cancio is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Margarita Cancio, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Margarita Cancio, MD
Dr. Margarita Cancio, MD is an Infectious Disease Specialist in Tampa, FL. They specialize in Infectious Disease Medicine, has 41 years of experience, and is board certified in Infectious Disease. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF SOUTH FLORIDA and is affiliated with HCA Florida South Shore Hospital, HCA Florida South Tampa Hospital and HCA Florida West Tampa Hospital.
Dr. Cancio's Office Locations
Infectious Disease Associates of Tampa Bay4729 N Habana Ave, Tampa, FL 33614 Directions (813) 608-5103
Infectious Disease Associates of Tampa Bay5504 Gateway Blvd Ste 102, Wesley Chapel, FL 33544 Directions (813) 608-5104
Hospital Affiliations
- HCA Florida South Shore Hospital
- HCA Florida South Tampa Hospital
- HCA Florida West Tampa Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
Ratings & Reviews
Numerous interactions including during my hospitalization, telemeds and personal visits. Dr. Cancio is bright and engaging, friendly and to the point. Clearly, she has her patient's best interests in-mind,
About Dr. Margarita Cancio, MD
- Infectious Disease Medicine
- 41 years of experience
- English
- 1730162348
Education & Certifications
- U South Fla Affil Hosps
- U South Fla Affil Hosps
- U South Fla Affil Hosps
- UNIVERSITY OF SOUTH FLORIDA
- Infectious Disease and Internal Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Cancio has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Cancio accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Cancio has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
16 patients have reviewed Dr. Cancio. The overall rating for this provider is 3.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Cancio.
