Overview of Dr. Margarita Chudner

Dr. Margarita Chudner is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in East Brunswick, NJ. They specialize in Obstetrics & Gynecology, has 15 years of experience. They graduated from Drexel University College of Medicine.



Dr. Chudner works at Margarita Chudner, MD, East Brunswick, NJ in East Brunswick, NJ. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.