See All Obstetricians & Gynecologists in East Brunswick, NJ
Dr. Margarita Chudner Icon-share Share Profile
icon-circle-check
Link Copied!
Profile link copied to clipboard!

Dr. Margarita Chudner

Obstetrics & Gynecology
3.5 (52)
Accepting new patients
15 years of experience

Overview of Dr. Margarita Chudner

Dr. Margarita Chudner is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in East Brunswick, NJ. They specialize in Obstetrics & Gynecology, has 15 years of experience. They graduated from Drexel University College of Medicine.

Dr. Chudner works at Margarita Chudner, MD, East Brunswick, NJ in East Brunswick, NJ. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Find providers based on your care needs

User Ratings (of at least 4.0)
Insurance Accepted
Headshot Available
Accepting New Patients
Conditions Treated and Procedures Performed
Start the search for a new doctor with Super Profiles and customizable filters that matter the most to you.

Dr. Chudner's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Doctor Margarita Chudner PA.
    55 Brunswick Woods Dr, East Brunswick, NJ 08816 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (732) 927-1224
    Monday
    11:00am - 7:00pm
    Tuesday
    11:00am - 7:00pm
    Wednesday
    11:00am - 7:00pm
    Thursday
    11:00am - 7:00pm
    Friday
    11:00am - 7:00pm

Experience & Treatment Frequency

NEW FEATURE

What is treatment frequency?

Our treatment frequency feature helps you understand howoften a provider performs or treats a specificprocedure/condition compared to other doctors. Providersrank in one of four frequency categories:

Very HighFrequency
HighFrequency
NormalFrequency
May Perform

Specific procedures/conditions that don’t haveenough data are indicated with “May Perform”. We encourageyou to contact the provider with questions about theirexperience.

Search for conditions or procedures.
Ovarian Cancer Screening
Vaginal Prolapse
Fetal Cardiac Monitoring
Ovarian Cancer Screening
Vaginal Prolapse
Fetal Cardiac Monitoring

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Ovarian Cancer Screening Chevron Icon
Vaginal Prolapse Chevron Icon
Fetal Cardiac Monitoring Chevron Icon
Abnormal Menstruation Chevron Icon
Dilation and Curettage Chevron Icon
Diseases Contagious from Anal Sex Chevron Icon
Diseases Contagious from Oral Sex Chevron Icon
Diseases Contagious from Safe Sex Chevron Icon
Diseases Contagious from Vaginal Sex Chevron Icon
Excessive Menstrual Bleeding Chevron Icon
Genital Warts Chevron Icon
Gonorrhea Infections Chevron Icon
Herpes Simplex Infection Chevron Icon
Leiomyoma Chevron Icon
Leiomyoma, Hereditary Multiple, of Skin Chevron Icon
Menstrual Cramps Chevron Icon
Pelvic Organ Prolapse Chevron Icon
Premenstrual Dysphoric Disorders Chevron Icon
Premenstrual Syndrome Chevron Icon
Venous Thrombosis Chevron Icon
Venous Thrombosis and Phlebitis in Pregnancy Chevron Icon
Check your insurance
    Close Icon
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • AARP
    • Aetna
    • Amerihealth
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Capital Blue Cross
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Empire Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Horizon Blue Cross Blue Shield of New Jersey
    • Humana
    • Medicare
    • MultiPlan
    • Oxford Health Plans
    • QualCare
    • Tricare
    • UnitedHealthCare

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

    Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

    3.5
    Average provider rating
    Based on 52 ratings
    Patient Ratings (52)
    5 Star
    (33)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (19)
    Leave a review

    How was your appointment with Dr. Chudner?

    Jun 25, 2022
    I love her! She is an amazing doctor. She saved my life during my first pregnancy complication and did my c-section. She came to see my second daughter when she was born since she could deliver her since she has a family emergency. I highly recommend her. This women is the best doctor I had and I am trying to get her again because I haven't found another ob-gyn like her. She is the only one I trust.
    Danielle — Jun 25, 2022
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    Photo: Dr. Margarita Chudner
    How would you rate your experience with Dr. Margarita Chudner?
    • Likelihood of recommending Dr. Chudner to family and friends

    Dr. Chudner's Office & Staff

    • Ease of scheduling urgent appointments
    • Office environment, cleanliness, comfort, etc.
    • Staff friendliness and courteousness
    • Total wait time (waiting & exam rooms)

    Experience with Dr. Chudner

    • Level of trust in provider's decisions
    • How well provider explains medical condition(s)
    • How well provider listens and answers questions
    • Spends appropriate amount of time with patients

    Tell Us About Yourself

    • Your gender:
    • Your age group:
    • Number of office visits you've had in the last 2 years:

    Finish Here

    • How would you like to confirm your survey information?
      Standard text messaging and data rates may apply.
    Thank you for sharing your feedback about Dr. Margarita Chudner.

    About Dr. Margarita Chudner

    Specialties
    • Obstetrics & Gynecology
    Specialties
    Years of Experience
    • 15 years of experience
    Years of Experience
    Years of experience represents how long a provider has been practicing in their field since graduating from medical school. Not all providers will have this information available.
    Languages Spoken
    • English, Russian
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1548544364
    NPI Number
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Education & Certifications

    Residency
    • Long Island Jewish Med Ctr
    Residency
    Medical Education
    • Drexel University College of Medicine
    Medical Education

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Margarita Chudner is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Chudner is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Chudner has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Chudner has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Chudner works at Margarita Chudner, MD, East Brunswick, NJ in East Brunswick, NJ. View the full address on Dr. Chudner’s profile.

    52 patients have reviewed Dr. Chudner. The overall rating for this provider is 3.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Chudner.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Chudner, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Chudner appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

    Are you Dr. Margarita Chudner?

    Claim your profile through Healthgrades to keep it updated and reach more patients.

    It’s free and only takes a minute.

    CLAIM MY PROFILE

    Search

    Primary Care
    Close Icon

    In the event of a medical emergency, dial 911 or visit your closest emergency room immediately.