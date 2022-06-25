Dr. Margarita Chudner is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Chudner is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Margarita Chudner is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in East Brunswick, NJ. They specialize in Obstetrics & Gynecology, has 15 years of experience. They graduated from Drexel University College of Medicine.
Doctor Margarita Chudner PA.55 Brunswick Woods Dr, East Brunswick, NJ 08816 Directions (732) 927-1224Monday11:00am - 7:00pmTuesday11:00am - 7:00pmWednesday11:00am - 7:00pmThursday11:00am - 7:00pmFriday11:00am - 7:00pm
Experience & Treatment Frequency
I love her! She is an amazing doctor. She saved my life during my first pregnancy complication and did my c-section. She came to see my second daughter when she was born since she could deliver her since she has a family emergency. I highly recommend her. This women is the best doctor I had and I am trying to get her again because I haven't found another ob-gyn like her. She is the only one I trust.
- Obstetrics & Gynecology
- 15 years of experience
- English, Russian
- 1548544364
- Long Island Jewish Med Ctr
- Drexel University College of Medicine
