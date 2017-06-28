Dr. Margarita Del Val, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Del Val is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Margarita Del Val, MD
Overview of Dr. Margarita Del Val, MD
Dr. Margarita Del Val, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Miami, FL. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 47 years of experience. They graduated from Institute of Superior Medical Science of Havana.
Dr. Del Val's Office Locations
Medplus3850 SW 87th Ave Ste 107, Miami, FL 33165 Directions (305) 220-4355
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Ambetter
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
Wonderful staff and doctor. I did not wait very long even though there were a few other patients before me. Dr. Del Val was very professional, kind, and knowledgeable. Staff and doctor are bilingual (English and Spanish).
About Dr. Margarita Del Val, MD
- Internal Medicine
- 47 years of experience
- English
- 1245206093
Education & Certifications
- Institute of Superior Medical Science of Havana
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Del Val has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Del Val has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
