Dr. Margarita Diaz-Pino, MD

Psychiatry
3.2 (12)
Map Pin Small Gainesville, FL
Accepting new patients
42 years of experience

Overview of Dr. Margarita Diaz-Pino, MD

Dr. Margarita Diaz-Pino, MD is a Psychiatry Specialist in Gainesville, FL. They specialize in Psychiatry, has 42 years of experience. They graduated from CENTRAL UNIVERSITY OF ESTE (UCE) / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE.

Dr. Diaz-Pino works at Florida Psychiatric Group in Gainesville, FL. They frequently treat conditions like Psychosis Due to Mental Illness, Major Depressive Disorder and Cognitive Behavioral Therapy (CBT) along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Conditions Treated and Procedures Performed
Start the search for a new doctor with Super Profiles and customizable filters that matter the most to you.

Dr. Diaz-Pino's Office Locations

  1. 1
    New Haven Associates
    3951 NW 48th Ter Ste 121, Gainesville, FL 32606 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (352) 336-4000

Experience & Treatment Frequency

What is treatment frequency?

Our treatment frequency feature helps you understand howoften a provider performs or treats a specificprocedure/condition compared to other doctors. Providersrank in one of four frequency categories:

Very HighFrequency
HighFrequency
NormalFrequency
May Perform

Specific procedures/conditions that don’t haveenough data are indicated with “May Perform”. We encourageyou to contact the provider with questions about theirexperience.

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Psychosis Due to Mental Illness Chevron Icon
Major Depressive Disorder Chevron Icon
Cognitive Behavioral Therapy (CBT) Chevron Icon
Alcohol Misuse Screening and Counseling Chevron Icon
Alcohol or Substance Misuse Screening and Counseling Chevron Icon
Dementia or Depression Screening Chevron Icon
Psychiatric Evaluation Chevron Icon
Psychological Evaluation Chevron Icon
Psychological Evaluations Prior to Bariatric Surgery Chevron Icon
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health
    • Humana

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews.

    Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

    3.2
    Average provider rating
    Based on 12 ratings
    Patient Ratings (12)
    5 Star
    (5)
    4 Star
    (2)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (1)
    1 Star
    (4)
    Apr 27, 2021
    Dr Diaz is friendly and easy to talk to. She listens to my concerns. She is good at discussing and explaining my medication to me.
    — Apr 27, 2021
    Photo: Dr. Margarita Diaz-Pino, MD
    About Dr. Margarita Diaz-Pino, MD

    Specialties
    • Psychiatry
    Years of Experience
    • 42 years of experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English, Spanish
    NPI Number
    • 1548385032
    Education & Certifications

    Medical Education
    • CENTRAL UNIVERSITY OF ESTE (UCE) / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Margarita Diaz-Pino, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Diaz-Pino is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Diaz-Pino has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Diaz-Pino has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Diaz-Pino works at Florida Psychiatric Group in Gainesville, FL. View the full address on Dr. Diaz-Pino’s profile.

    Dr. Diaz-Pino has seen patients for Psychosis Due to Mental Illness, Major Depressive Disorder and Cognitive Behavioral Therapy (CBT), and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Diaz-Pino on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    12 patients have reviewed Dr. Diaz-Pino. The overall rating for this provider is 3.2. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Diaz-Pino.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Diaz-Pino, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Diaz-Pino appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

