Dr. Eydelman has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Margarita Eydelman, MD
Overview of Dr. Margarita Eydelman, MD
Dr. Margarita Eydelman, MD is a Psychiatry Specialist in Cambridge, MA. They specialize in Psychiatry, has 32 years of experience, and is board certified in Psychiatry. They graduated from ORENBURG MEDICAL INSTITUTE and is affiliated with Mount Auburn Hospital.
Dr. Eydelman works at
Dr. Eydelman's Office Locations
-
1
Mt Auburn Hospital Dept of Psychiatry330 Mount Auburn St, Cambridge, MA 02138 Directions (617) 499-5054Wednesday9:00am - 5:00pmThursday9:00am - 5:00pm
Hospital Affiliations
- Mount Auburn Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Anthem
- Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Massachusetts
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- Tufts Health Plan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Eydelman?
About Dr. Margarita Eydelman, MD
- Psychiatry
- 32 years of experience
- English
- 1619142460
Education & Certifications
- ORENBURG MEDICAL INSTITUTE
- Psychiatry
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Eydelman accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Eydelman has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Eydelman works at
Dr. Eydelman has seen patients for Anxiety, Psychosis Due to Mental Illness and ADHD and-or ADD, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Eydelman on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
4 patients have reviewed Dr. Eydelman. The overall rating for this provider is 2.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Eydelman.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Eydelman, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Eydelman appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.