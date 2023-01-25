Overview of Dr. Margarita Johnston, MD

Dr. Margarita Johnston, MD is an Urology Specialist in Mesquite, TX. They specialize in Urology, has 23 years of experience. They graduated from University Of Illinois College Of Medicine Chicago and is affiliated with Baylor Scott And White Medical Center Sunnyvale, Dallas Regional Medical Center and White Rock Medical Center.



Dr. Johnston works at Texas Urology Specialists in Mesquite, TX with other offices in Plano, TX and Dallas, TX. They frequently treat conditions like Urinary Stones, Urinary Tract Infection (UTI) and Blood in Urine (Hematuria) along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.