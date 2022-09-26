Overview of Dr. Margarita Jurak

Dr. Margarita Jurak is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in West Islip, NY. They specialize in Obstetrics & Gynecology, has 32 years of experience. They graduated from Latvian Med Academy Riga Latvia and is affiliated with Good Samaritan Hospital Medical Center.



Dr. Jurak works at South Bay OB/GYN in West Islip, NY. They frequently treat conditions like Menstrual Disorders (incl. Dysmenorrhea), Encounters for Normal Pregnancies and Excessive Menstrual Bleeding along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.