Dr. Margarita Kushnir, MD
Offers telehealth
Dr. Margarita Kushnir, MD is a Hematology Specialist in Bronx, NY. They specialize in Hematology, has 13 years of experience, and is board certified in Hematology. They graduated from Virginia Commonwealth University / Medical College Of Virginia and is affiliated with Banner Gateway Medical Center and Montefiore Medical Center.
Montefiore Medical Center111 E 210th St, Bronx, NY 10467 Directions (718) 920-4321
Banner Family Pharmacy At Banner MD Anderson Cancer Center2946 E BANNER GATEWAY DR, Gilbert, AZ 85234 Directions (480) 256-4100Monday8:00am - 4:30pmTuesday8:00am - 4:30pmWednesday8:00am - 4:30pmThursday8:00am - 4:30pmFriday8:00am - 4:30pm
Hospital Affiliations
- Banner Gateway Medical Center
- Montefiore Medical Center
- Amerihealth
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- MultiPlan
- Hematology
- 13 years of experience
- English
- Virginia Commonwealth University / Medical College Of Virginia
- Hematology, Internal Medicine and Medical Oncology
