Overview

Dr. Margarita Lassaletta, MD is a Family Medicine Specialist in Wadsworth, OH. They specialize in Family Medicine, has 26 years of experience. They graduated from MARSHALL UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with Akron City Hospital.



They are accepting new patients and accepts Anthem, Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.