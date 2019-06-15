See All Neurologists in New York, NY
Dr. Margarita Mikhaylova, DO

Neurology
5.0 (1)
Accepting new patients
10 years of experience

Overview of Dr. Margarita Mikhaylova, DO

Dr. Margarita Mikhaylova, DO is a Neurology Specialist in New York, NY. They specialize in Neurology, has 10 years of experience, and is board certified in Epilepsy. They graduated from New York College of Osteopathic Medicine / New York Institute of Technology.

Dr. Mikhaylova works at NY Neurology Associates in New York, NY with other offices in Oceanside, NY. They frequently treat conditions like Vertigo along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

5/5
Dr. Mikhaylova's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Financial District/Downtown
    30 Broad St, New York, NY 10004 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (212) 847-4933
  2. 2
    Upper Westside
    101 Central Park W, New York, NY 10023 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (212) 847-4971
  3. 3
    New York Neurology Associates PC
    1035 Park Ave, New York, NY 10028 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (212) 847-4932
    Monday
    8:00am - 6:00pm
    Tuesday
    8:00am - 6:00pm
    Wednesday
    8:00am - 6:00pm
    Thursday
    8:00am - 6:00pm
    Friday
    8:00am - 6:00pm
  4. 4
    Gramercy Park
    7 Gramercy Park W, New York, NY 10003 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (212) 352-8100
    Monday
    8:00am - 8:00pm
    Tuesday
    8:00am - 8:00pm
    Wednesday
    8:00am - 8:00pm
    Thursday
    8:00am - 8:00pm
    Friday
    8:00am - 8:00pm
  5. 5
    New York Neurology Associates PC
    2965 Long Beach Rd, Oceanside, NY 11572 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (516) 766-8900

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Search for conditions or procedures.
Vertigo
ImPACT Testing
Sudoscan
Vertigo
ImPACT Testing
Sudoscan

Vertigo Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Vertigo
ImPACT Testing Chevron Icon
Sudoscan Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Sudoscan
All Headaches (incl. Migraine) Chevron Icon
Cerebrovascular Disease Chevron Icon
Dystonia Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Dystonia
Epilepsy Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Epilepsy
Evaluation and Treatment of Sleep Disorders Chevron Icon
Insomnia Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Insomnia
Low Back Pain Chevron Icon
Memory Evaluation Chevron Icon
Migraine Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Migraine
Nerve Conduction Studies Chevron Icon
Peripheral Neuropathy Testing Chevron Icon
Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement) Chevron Icon
Transient Ischemic Attack (TIA) Chevron Icon
Tremor Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Tremor
Botox® for Chronic Migraine Chevron Icon
Brain Disorders Chevron Icon
Deep Brain Stimulation Chevron Icon
Dementia Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Dementia
Headache Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Headache
Herniated Disc Chevron Icon
Intervertebral Disc Disease Chevron Icon
Nerve Blocks Chevron Icon
Neurological Testing Chevron Icon
Parkinson's Disease Chevron Icon
Peripheral Nerve Disorders Chevron Icon
Seizure Disorders Chevron Icon
Stroke Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Stroke
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • EmblemHealth
    • Empire Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Oxford Health Plans
    • UnitedHealthCare

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    5.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 1 ratings
    Patient Ratings (1)
    5 Star
    (1)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (0)
    About Dr. Margarita Mikhaylova, DO

    Specialties
    • Neurology
    Years of Experience
    • 10 years of experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English, Russian
    NPI Number
    • 1467892539
    Education & Certifications

    Fellowship
    • North Shore Univ Hosp at Manhasset
    Internship
    • Queens Hospital Center
    Medical Education
    • New York College of Osteopathic Medicine / New York Institute of Technology
    Board Certifications
    • Epilepsy and Neurology
