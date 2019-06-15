Dr. Margarita Mikhaylova, DO is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Mikhaylova is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Margarita Mikhaylova, DO
Overview of Dr. Margarita Mikhaylova, DO
Dr. Margarita Mikhaylova, DO is a Neurology Specialist in New York, NY. They specialize in Neurology, has 10 years of experience, and is board certified in Epilepsy. They graduated from New York College of Osteopathic Medicine / New York Institute of Technology.
Dr. Mikhaylova works at
Dr. Mikhaylova's Office Locations
-
1
Financial District/Downtown30 Broad St, New York, NY 10004 Directions (212) 847-4933
-
2
Upper Westside101 Central Park W, New York, NY 10023 Directions (212) 847-4971
-
3
New York Neurology Associates PC1035 Park Ave, New York, NY 10028 Directions (212) 847-4932Monday8:00am - 6:00pmTuesday8:00am - 6:00pmWednesday8:00am - 6:00pmThursday8:00am - 6:00pmFriday8:00am - 6:00pm
-
4
Gramercy Park7 Gramercy Park W, New York, NY 10003 Directions (212) 352-8100Monday8:00am - 8:00pmTuesday8:00am - 8:00pmWednesday8:00am - 8:00pmThursday8:00am - 8:00pmFriday8:00am - 8:00pm
-
5
New York Neurology Associates PC2965 Long Beach Rd, Oceanside, NY 11572 Directions (516) 766-8900
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- EmblemHealth
- Empire Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Oxford Health Plans
- UnitedHealthCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Mikhaylova?
She is very detail, caring and compassionate. She takes her time to do her exam and explain her findings
About Dr. Margarita Mikhaylova, DO
- Neurology
- 10 years of experience
- English, Russian
- 1467892539
Education & Certifications
- North Shore Univ Hosp at Manhasset
- Queens Hospital Center
- New York College of Osteopathic Medicine / New York Institute of Technology
- Epilepsy and Neurology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Mikhaylova has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Mikhaylova accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Mikhaylova has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Mikhaylova works at
Dr. Mikhaylova has seen patients for Vertigo, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Mikhaylova on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Mikhaylova speaks Russian.
Dr. Mikhaylova has not been reviewed and rated on Healthline FindCare, yet. If you have seen this provider you can leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Mikhaylova.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Mikhaylova, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Mikhaylova appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.