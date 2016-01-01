See All Clinical Geneticists in Orlando, FL
Dr. Margarita Nieto Moreno, MD

Genetics
3.5 (2)
Accepting new patients

Overview

Dr. Margarita Nieto Moreno, MD is a Geneticist in Orlando, FL. 

Dr. Nieto Moreno works at Adventhealth Medical Group Genomics And Personalized Health At Orlando in Orlando, FL. They are accepting new patients. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    AdventHealth Medical Group Genomics and Personalized Health at Orlando
    601 E Rollins St Ste 125, Orlando, FL 32803 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Adventhealth Orlando

Ratings & Reviews
3.5
Average provider rating
Based on 2 ratings
Patient Ratings (2)
5 Star
(1)
4 Star
(0)
3 Star
(0)
2 Star
(1)
1 Star
(0)
Read more reviews on Healthgrades
About Dr. Margarita Nieto Moreno, MD

Specialties
  • Genetics
Languages Spoken
  • English
NPI Number
  • 1952763401
A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

Frequently Asked Questions

Dr. Margarita Nieto Moreno, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Nieto Moreno is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

Dr. Nieto Moreno has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

Dr. Nieto Moreno works at Adventhealth Medical Group Genomics And Personalized Health At Orlando in Orlando, FL. View the full address on Dr. Nieto Moreno’s profile.

2 patients have reviewed Dr. Nieto Moreno. The overall rating for this provider is 3.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Nieto Moreno.

Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Nieto Moreno, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Nieto Moreno appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

