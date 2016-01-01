Overview of Dr. Margarita Racsa, MD

Dr. Margarita Racsa, MD is an Urology Specialist in Celebration, FL. They specialize in Urology, has 19 years of experience, and is board certified in Hospice Care and Palliative Medicine. They graduated from TEMPLE UNIV SCH OF MED and is affiliated with Adventhealth Fish Memorial, Adventhealth Orlando and Adventhealth Palm Coast.



Dr. Racsa works at Adventhealth Medical Group Orthopedics At Davenport in Celebration, FL. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna and UnitedHealthCare as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.