Dr. Margarita Racsa, MD

Urology
5.0 (3)
Map Pin Small Celebration, FL
Accepting new patients
19 years of experience

Overview of Dr. Margarita Racsa, MD

Dr. Margarita Racsa, MD is an Urology Specialist in Celebration, FL. They specialize in Urology, has 19 years of experience, and is board certified in Hospice Care and Palliative Medicine. They graduated from TEMPLE UNIV SCH OF MED and is affiliated with Adventhealth Fish Memorial, Adventhealth Orlando and Adventhealth Palm Coast.

Dr. Racsa works at Adventhealth Medical Group Orthopedics At Davenport in Celebration, FL. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna and UnitedHealthCare as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Racsa's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Adventhealth Medical Group Orthopedics At Davenport
    224 Memorial Medical Pkwy Ste 300, Celebration, FL 34747 (386) 231-4061

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Adventhealth Fish Memorial
  • Adventhealth Orlando
  • Adventhealth Palm Coast

Experience & Treatment Frequency

NEW FEATURE

What is treatment frequency?

Our treatment frequency feature helps you understand howoften a provider performs or treats a specificprocedure/condition compared to other doctors. Providersrank in one of four frequency categories:

Very HighFrequency
HighFrequency
NormalFrequency
May Perform

Specific procedures/conditions that don’t haveenough data are indicated with “May Perform”. We encourageyou to contact the provider with questions about theirexperience.

Search for conditions or procedures.
PET-CT Scan
SPECT Scan
Ultrasound Guided Procedures
PET-CT Scan
SPECT Scan
Ultrasound Guided Procedures

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
PET-CT Scan Chevron Icon
SPECT Scan Chevron Icon
Ultrasound Guided Procedures Chevron Icon
Ductal Carcinoma in Situ Chevron Icon
Gynecologic Cancer Chevron Icon
Check your insurance
    • Aetna
    • Amalgamated Clothing & Textile Workers Union
    • Commercial Insurance Company
    • Fallon Community Health Plan
    • First Health
    • Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
    • MultiPlan
    • Network Health
    • UnitedHealthCare

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

    Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

    5.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 3 ratings
    Patient Ratings (3)
    5 Star
    (3)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (0)
    Dr. Racsa's Office & Staff

    Experience with Dr. Racsa

    About Dr. Margarita Racsa, MD

    • Urology
    Years of Experience
    • 19 years of experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1598955171
    Education & Certifications

    Medical Education
    • TEMPLE UNIV SCH OF MED
    Board Certifications
    • Hospice Care and Palliative Medicine
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Margarita Racsa, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Racsa is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Racsa has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Racsa has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Racsa works at Adventhealth Medical Group Orthopedics At Davenport in Celebration, FL. View the full address on Dr. Racsa’s profile.

    3 patients have reviewed Dr. Racsa. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Racsa.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Racsa, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Racsa appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

