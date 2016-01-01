Dr. Margarita Racsa, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Racsa is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Margarita Racsa, MD is an Urology Specialist in Celebration, FL. They specialize in Urology, has 19 years of experience, and is board certified in Hospice Care and Palliative Medicine. They graduated from TEMPLE UNIV SCH OF MED and is affiliated with Adventhealth Fish Memorial, Adventhealth Orlando and Adventhealth Palm Coast.
Adventhealth Medical Group Orthopedics At Davenport224 Memorial Medical Pkwy Ste 300, Celebration, FL 34747 Directions (386) 231-4061
Hospital Affiliations
- Adventhealth Fish Memorial
- Adventhealth Orlando
- Adventhealth Palm Coast
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Amalgamated Clothing & Textile Workers Union
- Commercial Insurance Company
- Fallon Community Health Plan
- First Health
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- MultiPlan
- Network Health
- UnitedHealthCare
- Urology
- 19 years of experience
- English
- 1598955171
Education & Certifications
- TEMPLE UNIV SCH OF MED
- Hospice Care and Palliative Medicine
Dr. Racsa has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Racsa accepts Aetna and UnitedHealthCare, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Racsa has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
3 patients have reviewed Dr. Racsa. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Racsa.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Racsa, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Racsa appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.