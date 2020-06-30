Dr. Margarita Reyes, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Reyes is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Margarita Reyes, MD
Overview of Dr. Margarita Reyes, MD
Dr. Margarita Reyes, MD is a Cosmetic Medicine Specialist in Bristol, CT. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF SANTO TOMAS / FACULTY OF MEDICINE AND SURGERY and is affiliated with Bristol Hospital and The Hospital of Central Connecticut at New Britain General Campus.
Dr. Reyes' Office Locations
Bristol Health Geriatrics & Palliative Medicine85 Beleden Gardens Dr, Bristol, CT 06010 Directions (860) 845-5901
Hospital Affiliations
- Bristol Hospital
- The Hospital of Central Connecticut at New Britain General Campus
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- Humana
- Medicaid
- Medicare
- MultiPlan
- Special Needs Plan
- UnitedHealthCare
Ratings & Reviews
She is just a wonderful caring doctor.
About Dr. Margarita Reyes, MD
- Cosmetic Medicine
- English
- 1194050179
Education & Certifications
- Beth Israel Deaconess Medical Center, Harvard Medical School
- University of Connecticut Health Center
- UNIVERSITY OF SANTO TOMAS / FACULTY OF MEDICINE AND SURGERY
- University of the Philippines-Philippine General Hosp
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Reyes has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Reyes accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Reyes has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
11 patients have reviewed Dr. Reyes. The overall rating for this provider is 3.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Reyes.
