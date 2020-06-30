Overview of Dr. Margarita Reyes, MD

Dr. Margarita Reyes, MD is a Cosmetic Medicine Specialist in Bristol, CT. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF SANTO TOMAS / FACULTY OF MEDICINE AND SURGERY and is affiliated with Bristol Hospital and The Hospital of Central Connecticut at New Britain General Campus.



Dr. Reyes works at Bristol Hospital Multi Spec Grp in Bristol, CT. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.