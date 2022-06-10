Dr. Margarita Sevilla, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Sevilla is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Margarita Sevilla, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Margarita Sevilla, MD
Dr. Margarita Sevilla, MD is a Sports Medicine Specialist in Highlands Ranch, CO. They completed their fellowship with Hcmc University Mn
Dr. Sevilla works at
Dr. Sevilla's Office Locations
Uchealth Emergency Room9475 S University Blvd, Highlands Ranch, CO 80126 Directions (303) 470-4071
Hospital Affiliations
- Uchealth Highlands Ranch Hospital
- UCHealth University of Colorado Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
I have no suggestions...she does not need more patients. I am glad she is my primary doctor but when she was not there she had another fine doctor see me. So I have no tips from a patient's point of view.
About Dr. Margarita Sevilla, MD
- Sports Medicine
- English
- 1568431542
Education & Certifications
- Hcmc University Mn
- St Marys Hospital University Wi
- Family Practice and Sports Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Sevilla has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Sevilla accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Sevilla has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Sevilla works at
16 patients have reviewed Dr. Sevilla. The overall rating for this provider is 3.1. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Sevilla.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Sevilla, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Sevilla appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.