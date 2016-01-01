See All Pediatricians in Metairie, LA
Dr. Margarita Silio, MD

Pediatrics
Accepting new patients
37 years of experience

Overview of Dr. Margarita Silio, MD

Dr. Margarita Silio, MD is a Pediatrics Specialist in Metairie, LA. They specialize in Pediatrics, has 37 years of experience. They graduated from U Central del Este and is affiliated with Tulane Medical Center.

Dr. Silio works at Children's Pediatrics Tulane in Metairie, LA with other offices in New Orleans, LA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Silio's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Children's Pediatrics Tulane
    4740 S I 10 Service Rd W Ste 200, Metairie, LA 70001 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (504) 988-6253
  2. 2
    Tulane Doctors - Travel Care - Fertel
    711 N Broad St, New Orleans, LA 70119 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (504) 988-1947

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Tulane Medical Center

Experience & Treatment Frequency

HIV (Human Immunodeficiency Virus)
Bacterial Sepsis
Mycobacterial Lung Infection
HIV (Human Immunodeficiency Virus)
Bacterial Sepsis
Mycobacterial Lung Infection

HIV (Human Immunodeficiency Virus) Chevron Icon
Bacterial Sepsis Chevron Icon
Mycobacterial Lung Infection Chevron Icon
Sepsis Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Sepsis
Tuberculosis Chevron Icon
    About Dr. Margarita Silio, MD

    • Pediatrics
    • 37 years of experience
    • English
    • 1053405308
    Education & Certifications

    Medical Education
    • U Central del Este
