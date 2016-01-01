Overview of Dr. Margarita Silio, MD

Dr. Margarita Silio, MD is a Pediatrics Specialist in Metairie, LA. They specialize in Pediatrics, has 37 years of experience. They graduated from U Central del Este and is affiliated with Tulane Medical Center.



Dr. Silio works at Children's Pediatrics Tulane in Metairie, LA with other offices in New Orleans, LA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.