Dr. Margarita Smotkin-Tangorra, DO

Pediatric Endocrinology
3.0 (8)
Accepting new patients
22 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview

Dr. Margarita Smotkin-Tangorra, DO is a Pediatric Endocrinology Specialist in Neptune, NJ. They specialize in Pediatric Endocrinology, has 22 years of experience, and is board certified in Pediatrics. They graduated from New York Osteopathic Medicine - New York and is affiliated with Hackensack Meridian Health Jersey Shore University Medical Center.

Dr. Smotkin-Tangorra works at Hackensack Meridian Medical Group - Pediatric Gastroenterology in Neptune, NJ. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Hackensack Meridian Medical Group - Pediatric Gastroenterology
    19 Davis Ave Fl 5, Neptune, NJ 07753 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (732) 838-3539

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Hackensack Meridian Health Jersey Shore University Medical Center

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Short Stature
Abnormal Thyroid
Hypothyroidism
Short Stature
Abnormal Thyroid
Hypothyroidism

Short Stature Chevron Icon
Abnormal Thyroid Chevron Icon
Hypothyroidism Chevron Icon
Autoimmune Thyroid Diseases Chevron Icon
Diabetes Type 1 Chevron Icon
Hashimoto's Disease Chevron Icon
Obesity Chevron Icon
Overweight Chevron Icon
Thyroiditis Chevron Icon
Acromegaly and Gigantism Chevron Icon
Adrenal Gland Diseases Chevron Icon
Adrenal Insufficiency Chevron Icon
Calcium Metabolism Disorders Chevron Icon
Congenital Adrenal Hyperplasia (CAH) Chevron Icon
Congenital Hypothyroidism Chevron Icon
Continuous Glucose Monitoring Chevron Icon
Diabetes Type 2 Chevron Icon
Diabetes With Renal Manifestations Chevron Icon
Diabetic Ketoacidosis Chevron Icon
Dyslipidemia Chevron Icon
Familial Hypercholesterolemia Chevron Icon
Goiter Chevron Icon
Growth Hormone Deficiency Chevron Icon
Hyperlipidemia Chevron Icon
Hyperthyroidism Chevron Icon
Hypoglycemia Chevron Icon
Hypokalemia Chevron Icon
Hypoparathyroidism Chevron Icon
Hypopituitarism Chevron Icon
Hyposmolality and Hyponatremia Chevron Icon
Klinefelter Syndrome Chevron Icon
Lipid Disorders Chevron Icon
Malaise and Fatigue Chevron Icon
Menstrual Disorders (incl. Dysmenorrhea) Chevron Icon
Polycystic Ovarian Syndrome Chevron Icon
Potassium Deficiency Chevron Icon
Precocious Puberty Chevron Icon
Subacute Thyroiditis Chevron Icon
Thyroid Cyst Chevron Icon
Thyroid Goiter Chevron Icon
Thyroid Nodule Chevron Icon
Thyrotoxicosis Factitia Chevron Icon
Vitamin D Deficiency Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Amerihealth
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health
    • Humana
    • QualCare

    Ratings & Reviews
    3.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 8 ratings
    Patient Ratings (8)
    5 Star
    (4)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (4)
    Jul 23, 2020
    She has been my daughter's pediatric endocrinologist for 3 years now,and even though Emma is no longer a "pediatric" patient ,she feels so comfortable with dr Tangorra she doesnt want to change.Doctor Tangorra was always freindly and knowledgeable,and took the time to explain things,so we always knew the plan of action before leaving her office.I would highly recommend her to anyone whose child needs the care of an endocrinologist,and I am both an EMT,and an overprotective father!
    A competent endocrinologist,and a nice human being — Jul 23, 2020
    About Dr. Margarita Smotkin-Tangorra, DO

    Specialties
    • Pediatric Endocrinology
    Specialties
    Years of Experience
    • 22 years of experience
    Years of Experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1477673341
    Education & Certifications

    Fellowship
    • Maimonides Medical Center
    Residency
    • Maimonides Medical Center
    Internship
    • Maimonides Medical Center
    Medical Education
    • New York Osteopathic Medicine - New York
    Board Certifications
    • Pediatrics
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Margarita Smotkin-Tangorra, DO is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Smotkin-Tangorra is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Smotkin-Tangorra has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Smotkin-Tangorra works at Hackensack Meridian Medical Group - Pediatric Gastroenterology in Neptune, NJ. View the full address on Dr. Smotkin-Tangorra’s profile.

    8 patients have reviewed Dr. Smotkin-Tangorra. The overall rating for this provider is 3.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Smotkin-Tangorra.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Smotkin-Tangorra, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Smotkin-Tangorra appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

