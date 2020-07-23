Dr. Margarita Smotkin-Tangorra, DO is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Smotkin-Tangorra is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Margarita Smotkin-Tangorra, DO
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Margarita Smotkin-Tangorra, DO is a Pediatric Endocrinology Specialist in Neptune, NJ. They specialize in Pediatric Endocrinology, has 22 years of experience, and is board certified in Pediatrics. They graduated from New York Osteopathic Medicine - New York and is affiliated with Hackensack Meridian Health Jersey Shore University Medical Center.
Locations
Hackensack Meridian Medical Group - Pediatric Gastroenterology19 Davis Ave Fl 5, Neptune, NJ 07753 Directions (732) 838-3539
Hospital Affiliations
- Hackensack Meridian Health Jersey Shore University Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Amerihealth
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- QualCare
Ratings & Reviews
She has been my daughter's pediatric endocrinologist for 3 years now,and even though Emma is no longer a "pediatric" patient ,she feels so comfortable with dr Tangorra she doesnt want to change.Doctor Tangorra was always freindly and knowledgeable,and took the time to explain things,so we always knew the plan of action before leaving her office.I would highly recommend her to anyone whose child needs the care of an endocrinologist,and I am both an EMT,and an overprotective father!
About Dr. Margarita Smotkin-Tangorra, DO
- Pediatric Endocrinology
- 22 years of experience
- English
- 1477673341
Education & Certifications
- Maimonides Medical Center
- New York Osteopathic Medicine - New York
- Pediatrics
