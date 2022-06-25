Overview of Dr. Margarita Taboas, MD

Dr. Margarita Taboas, MD is a Pediatrics Specialist in Pinecrest, FL. They specialize in Pediatrics, has 24 years of experience. They graduated from University of Florida College of Medicine and is affiliated with Baptist Hospital Of Miami and Nicklaus Children's Hospital.



Dr. Taboas works at Pinecrest Pediatrics Group in Pinecrest, FL. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.