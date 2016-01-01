Overview of Dr. Margaux Kanis, MD

Dr. Margaux Kanis, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Brooklyn, NY.



Dr. Kanis works at Center for Community Health at NewYork-Presbyterian Brooklyn Methodist Hospital in Brooklyn, NY. They frequently treat conditions like Human Papillomavirus DNA Testing, Ovarian Cysts and Gynecologic Cancer along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.