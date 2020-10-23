Overview of Dr. Margerie Burness, MD

Dr. Margerie Burness, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Sarasota, FL. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 29 years of experience, and is board certified in Ophthalmology. They graduated from E Tn State Univ J H Quillen Coll Of Med.



Dr. Burness works at Margerie Burness MD Inc. in Sarasota, FL. They frequently treat conditions like Dry Eyes, Blepharitis and Tear Duct Disorders along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.