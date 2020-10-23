Dr. Margerie Burness, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Burness is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Margerie Burness, MD
Overview of Dr. Margerie Burness, MD
Dr. Margerie Burness, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Sarasota, FL. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 29 years of experience, and is board certified in Ophthalmology. They graduated from E Tn State Univ J H Quillen Coll Of Med.
Dr. Burness works at
Dr. Burness' Office Locations
-
1
Margerie Burness MD Inc.8451 Shade Ave Ste 206, Sarasota, FL 34243 Directions (941) 795-7900
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Commercial Insurance Company
- CoreSource
- Coventry Health Care
- First Health
- Golden Rule
- Humana
- Medicare
- MultiPlan
- POMCO Group
- Tricare
- UnitedHealthCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Burness?
Dr. Burness is terrific!!
About Dr. Margerie Burness, MD
- Ophthalmology
- 29 years of experience
- English
- 1962448845
Education & Certifications
- SHANDS HOSPITAL AT THE UNIVERSITY OF FLORIDA
- East Tenn St U-Quillen Coll Med
- E Tn State Univ J H Quillen Coll Of Med
- Ophthalmology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Burness has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Burness accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Burness has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Burness works at
Dr. Burness has seen patients for Dry Eyes, Blepharitis and Tear Duct Disorders, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Burness on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
6 patients have reviewed Dr. Burness. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Burness.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Burness, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Burness appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.