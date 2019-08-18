Dr. Margery Mark, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Mark is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Margery Mark, MD
Overview of Dr. Margery Mark, MD
Dr. Margery Mark, MD is a Neurology Specialist in New Brunswick, NJ. They specialize in Neurology, has 41 years of experience, and is board certified in Neurology. They graduated from STATE UNIVERSITY OF NEW YORK / HEALTH SCIENCE CENTER AT BROOKLYN / COLLEGE OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with Robert Wood Johnson University Hospital.
They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Cigna and Horizon Blue Cross Blue Shield of New Jersey as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Mark's Office Locations
- 1 125 Paterson St Ste 6100, New Brunswick, NJ 08901 Directions (732) 235-7945
Hospital Affiliations
- Robert Wood Johnson University Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Cigna
- EmblemHealth
- Horizon Blue Cross Blue Shield of New Jersey
- MultiPlan
- QualCare
Ratings & Reviews
I was a patient of Dr. marks for more 20 years and I am completely satisfied with the excellent treatment that I received. I very much respected her opinion because she respected mine. My treatment was very much a cooperative venture. She, of course, had the medical expertise but I was the one with the personal experience which she was always very interested in hearing. Together we crafted a treatment program which served me very well for over 20 years. I have now moved out of the area and will sorely miss her expertise and support.
About Dr. Margery Mark, MD
- Neurology
- 41 years of experience
- English
Education & Certifications
- STATE UNIVERSITY OF NEW YORK / HEALTH SCIENCE CENTER AT BROOKLYN / COLLEGE OF MEDICINE
- Neurology
Dr. Mark has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Mark accepts Aetna, Cigna and Horizon Blue Cross Blue Shield of New Jersey, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Mark has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
6 patients have reviewed Dr. Mark. The overall rating for this provider is 3.2. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Mark.
