Dr. Margherita Bruni, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Bruni is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Margherita Bruni, MD
Overview of Dr. Margherita Bruni, MD
Dr. Margherita Bruni, MD is an Otolaryngology (Ear, Nose & Throat) Specialist in Great Neck, NY. They specialize in Ear, Nose, and Throat, has 14 years of experience, and is board certified in Otolaryngology. They graduated from STATE UNIVERSITY OF NEW YORK AT BUFFALO and is affiliated with North Shore University Hospital.
Dr. Bruni works at
Dr. Bruni's Office Locations
-
1
Northwell Health Physician Partners Otolaryngology & Facial Plastics at Great Neck600 Northern Blvd Ste 100, Great Neck, NY 11021 Directions (516) 482-3223Monday8:45am - 4:00pmTuesday8:15am - 4:00pmThursday8:45am - 6:00pm
-
2
Northwell Health Otolaryngology and Head and Neck Surgery430 Lakeville Rd, New Hyde Park, NY 11042 Directions (718) 470-7550Tuesday9:00am - 5:00pm
-
3
Nslij26901 76th Ave, New Hyde Park, NY 11040 Directions (516) 482-3223
Hospital Affiliations
- North Shore University Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Bruni?
She has a heart.
About Dr. Margherita Bruni, MD
- Ear, Nose, and Throat
- 14 years of experience
- English
- 1639304561
Education & Certifications
- STATE UNIVERSITY OF NEW YORK AT BUFFALO
- Otolaryngology and Otolaryngology-Head and Neck Surgery
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Bruni has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Bruni accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Bruni has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Bruni works at
Dr. Bruni has seen patients for Earwax Buildup, Bell's Palsy and Nosebleed, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Bruni on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
4 patients have reviewed Dr. Bruni. The overall rating for this provider is 4.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Bruni.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Bruni, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Bruni appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.