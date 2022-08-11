Overview of Dr. Margi Bhatt, MD

Dr. Margi Bhatt, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Salt Lake City, UT. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 27 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF ARKANSAS FOR MEDICAL SCIENCES and is affiliated with St. Mark's Hospital.



Dr. Bhatt works at MDVIP - Salt Lake City, Utah in Salt Lake City, UT. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.