Dr. Margie Kahn, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Margie Kahn, MD
Dr. Margie Kahn, MD is a Female Pelvic Medicine & Reconstructive Surgery Specialist in Metairie, LA. They specialize in Female Pelvic Medicine & Reconstructive Surgery, has 39 years of experience. They graduated from TULANE UNIV SCH OF MED and is affiliated with Tulane Medical Center.
Dr. Kahn works at
Dr. Kahn's Office Locations
Tulane Center for Women's Health4720 S I 10 Service Rd W Ste 302, Metairie, LA 70001 Directions (504) 988-8070
Tulane Doctors Urology - Garden District3525 Prytania St Ste 614, New Orleans, LA 70115 Directions (504) 891-8454
Hospital Affiliations
- Tulane Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
About Dr. Margie Kahn, MD
- Female Pelvic Medicine & Reconstructive Surgery
- 39 years of experience
- English
- 1053471433
Education & Certifications
- NY Downtown Hosp|NY U Med Ctr
- TULANE UNIV SCH OF MED
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Kahn has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Kahn accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Kahn has indicated that they do offer telehealth services.
Dr. Kahn works at
Dr. Kahn has seen patients for Menopausal and Postmenopausal Disorders, Vaginitis and-or Vaginosis and Atrophic Vaginitis, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Kahn on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
10 patients have reviewed Dr. Kahn. The overall rating for this provider is 3.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Kahn.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Kahn, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Kahn appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.