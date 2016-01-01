Overview of Dr. Margie Kahn, MD

Dr. Margie Kahn, MD is a Female Pelvic Medicine & Reconstructive Surgery Specialist in Metairie, LA. They specialize in Female Pelvic Medicine & Reconstructive Surgery, has 39 years of experience. They graduated from TULANE UNIV SCH OF MED and is affiliated with Tulane Medical Center.



Dr. Kahn works at Tulane Center for Women's Health in Metairie, LA with other offices in New Orleans, LA. They frequently treat conditions like Menopausal and Postmenopausal Disorders, Vaginitis and-or Vaginosis and Atrophic Vaginitis along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.