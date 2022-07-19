See All Podiatrists in Elkins Park, PA
Dr. Margie Plon, DPM

Podiatry
5.0 (23)
Map Pin Small Elkins Park, PA
Accepting new patients

Overview of Dr. Margie Plon, DPM

Dr. Margie Plon, DPM is a Podiatry Specialist in Elkins Park, PA. They completed their residency with Oxford Hosp. Resident

Dr. Plon works at Podiatry, LTD in Elkins Park, PA. They are accepting new patients and accepts UnitedHealthCare as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Plon's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Podiatry, LTD
    601 Stetson Rd, Elkins Park, PA 19027 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Hammer Toe
Nail Avulsion and Excision
Heel Spur
Hammer Toe
Nail Avulsion and Excision
Heel Spur

Hammer Toe Chevron Icon
Nail Avulsion and Excision Chevron Icon
Heel Spur Chevron Icon
Achilles Tendinitis Chevron Icon
Bunion Chevron Icon
Foot Fracture Chevron Icon
Plantar Fasciitis Chevron Icon
Ankle Sprain and Achilles Tendon Sprain or Rupture Chevron Icon
Stress Fracture of Foot Chevron Icon
    Insurance Accepted

    • Buckeye Community Health Plan
    • Capital Blue Cross
    • Tricare
    • UnitedHealthCare

    Ratings & Reviews

    5.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 23 ratings
    Patient Ratings (23)
    5 Star
    (23)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (0)
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    About Dr. Margie Plon, DPM

    Specialties
    • Podiatry
    Languages Spoken
    • English, Spanish
    Gender
    • Female
    NPI Number
    • 1598780355
    Education & Certifications

    Residency
    • Oxford Hosp. Resident
    Residency

    Hospital Affiliations

    • Jefferson Abington Hospital

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Margie Plon, DPM is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Plon is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Plon has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Plon has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    23 patients have reviewed Dr. Plon. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Plon.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Plon, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Plon appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

