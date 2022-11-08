Dr. Margit Winstrom, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Winstrom is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Margit Winstrom, MD
Overview
Dr. Margit Winstrom, MD is a Functional Medicine Specialist in Houston, TX. They completed their residency with University Minn St Louis Park Hospital
Dr. Winstrom works at
Locations
Partners in Vitality MD2211 Norfolk St Ste 105, Houston, TX 77098 Directions (713) 572-7540Monday9:00am - 5:00pmTuesday9:00am - 5:00pmWednesday9:00am - 5:00pmThursday9:00am - 5:00pmFriday9:00am - 5:00pm
Hospital Affiliations
- Memorial Hermann Northwest Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Ratings & Reviews
I have been a patient of Margit's for decades. The best bedside manner and awesome staff to boot!
About Dr. Margit Winstrom, MD
- Functional Medicine
- English
- 1326106337
Education & Certifications
- University Minn St Louis Park Hospital
- Hennepin Co Hospital
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Winstrom has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Winstrom has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
8 patients have reviewed Dr. Winstrom. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Winstrom.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Winstrom, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Winstrom appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.