Dr. Margit Winstrom, MD

Functional Medicine
5.0 (8)
Accepting new patients

Overview

Dr. Margit Winstrom, MD is a Functional Medicine Specialist in Houston, TX. They completed their residency with University Minn St Louis Park Hospital

Dr. Winstrom works at Partners in Vitality MD in Houston, TX. They are accepting new patients. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Partners in Vitality MD
    2211 Norfolk St Ste 105, Houston, TX 77098 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (713) 572-7540
    Monday
    9:00am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    9:00am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    9:00am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    9:00am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    9:00am - 5:00pm

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Memorial Hermann Northwest Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Search for conditions or procedures.
Drug Allergy Testing
Worker's Compensation Evaluations
Tuberculosis Screening
Drug Allergy Testing
Worker's Compensation Evaluations
Tuberculosis Screening

Treatment frequency



Drug Allergy Testing Chevron Icon
Worker's Compensation Evaluations Chevron Icon
Tuberculosis Screening Chevron Icon
Abdominal Disorders Chevron Icon
Abdominal Pain Chevron Icon
Age-Related Cognitive Decline Chevron Icon
Anemia Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Anemia
Arthritis Chevron Icon
Asymptomatic Post-Menopausal Status Chevron Icon
Autoimmune Diseases Chevron Icon
Bioidentical Hormone Replacement Therapy Chevron Icon
Blood Allergy Testing Chevron Icon
Blood Disorders Chevron Icon
Bone Disorders Chevron Icon
Chronic Sinusitis Chevron Icon
Constipation Chevron Icon
Diagnostic Testing Chevron Icon
Esophageal Diseases Chevron Icon
Esophagitis Chevron Icon
Evaluation and Treatment of Sleep Disorders Chevron Icon
Food Sensitivity Testing Chevron Icon
Gait Abnormality Chevron Icon
Gas-Bloat Syndrome Chevron Icon
Gastroesophageal Reflux Disease (GERD) Chevron Icon
Gastrointestinal Diseases Chevron Icon
Gout Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Gout
Heart Disease Chevron Icon
Hormone Imbalance Chevron Icon
Hormone Replacement Therapy Chevron Icon
Hyperlipidemia Chevron Icon
Hypoglycemia Chevron Icon
Hypothyroidism Chevron Icon
Joint Pain Chevron Icon
Lipid Disorders Chevron Icon
McMurray's Test Chevron Icon
Memory Evaluation Chevron Icon
Menstrual Disorders (incl. Dysmenorrhea) Chevron Icon
Nutritional Supplementation Chevron Icon
Ovarian Cancer Screening Chevron Icon
Patch Testing Chevron Icon
Patellofemoral Pain Syndrome or Knee Pain Chevron Icon
Peripheral Vascular Disease (PAD, PVD) Chevron Icon
Psychiatric Evaluation - Child and Adolescent Chevron Icon
Psychological Evaluations Prior to Bariatric Surgery Chevron Icon
Pulmonary Disease Chevron Icon
Reflux Esophagitis Chevron Icon
Sinusitis Chevron Icon
Skin Screenings Chevron Icon
Stomach Diseases Chevron Icon
Thyroid Disease Chevron Icon
Thyroid Hormone Balancing Chevron Icon
Thyroiditis Chevron Icon
Urinary Tract Infection (UTI) Chevron Icon
VAP Lipid Testing Chevron Icon
Vitamin D Deficiency Chevron Icon

Ratings & Reviews
5.0
Average provider rating
Based on 8 ratings
Patient Ratings (8)
5 Star
(8)
4 Star
(0)
3 Star
(0)
2 Star
(0)
1 Star
(0)
Nov 08, 2022
I have been a patient of Margit's for decades. The best bedside manner and awesome staff to boot!
Linda — Nov 08, 2022
Photo: Dr. Margit Winstrom, MD
About Dr. Margit Winstrom, MD

Specialties
  • Functional Medicine
Languages Spoken
  • English
NPI Number
  • 1326106337
Education & Certifications

Residency
  • University Minn St Louis Park Hospital
Internship
  • Hennepin Co Hospital
Frequently Asked Questions

Dr. Margit Winstrom, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Winstrom is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

Dr. Winstrom has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).

Dr. Winstrom has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

Dr. Winstrom works at Partners in Vitality MD in Houston, TX. View the full address on Dr. Winstrom’s profile.

8 patients have reviewed Dr. Winstrom. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Winstrom.

Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Winstrom, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Winstrom appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

