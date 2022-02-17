Dr. Margo Emami, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Emami is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Margo Emami, MD
Overview
Dr. Margo Emami, MD is a Regenerative Medicine Specialist in La Jolla, CA. They specialize in Regenerative Medicine, has 33 years of experience, and is board certified in Anesthesiology. They graduated from Combined 6 Year Bs/MD Program At Northeastern Ohio University, College Of Medicine|Northeastern Ohio Universities College Of Medicine.
Dr. Emami works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Locations
-
1
AURAE MD Aesthetic and Regenerative Medicine9850 Genesee Ave Ste 840, La Jolla, CA 92037 Directions (858) 321-3406Monday9:00am - 6:00pmTuesday9:00am - 12:30pmWednesday9:00am - 6:00pmThursdayClosedFriday12:30pm - 6:00pmSaturdayClosedSundayClosed
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Emami?
Margo takes such good care of each patient. We are all treated with the utmost care and appreciation and I feel so confortable, safe, and beautiful in her hands! I would recommend her to anyone.
About Dr. Margo Emami, MD
- Regenerative Medicine
- 33 years of experience
- English
- 1811028038
Education & Certifications
- Aesthetic Anti-Aging Medicine|Anti-Aging Regenerative and Functional Medicine|The American Academy of Anti-Aging Medicine
- Brigham & Women's Hosp Harvard Med Sch|Brigham and Women S Hospital
- Framingham Union Hospital/Boston University
- Combined 6 Year Bs/MD Program At Northeastern Ohio University, College Of Medicine|Northeastern Ohio Universities College Of Medicine
- Anesthesiology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Emami has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).
Yes, you can schedule an appointment online with Dr. Emami using Healthline FindCare.
Dr. Emami has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Emami works at
150 patients have reviewed Dr. Emami. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Emami.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Emami, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Emami appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.