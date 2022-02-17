See All Other Doctors in La Jolla, CA
Dr. Margo Emami, MD Icon-share Share Profile
icon-circle-check
Link Copied!
Profile link copied to clipboard!

Dr. Margo Emami, MD

Regenerative Medicine
5.0 (150)
Accepting new patients
33 years of experience

Overview

Dr. Margo Emami, MD is a Regenerative Medicine Specialist in La Jolla, CA. They specialize in Regenerative Medicine, has 33 years of experience, and is board certified in Anesthesiology. They graduated from Combined 6 Year Bs/MD Program At Northeastern Ohio University, College Of Medicine|Northeastern Ohio Universities College Of Medicine.

Dr. Emami works at Margo Aura Emami, MD in La Jolla, CA. They are accepting new patients. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Find providers based on your care needs

User Ratings (of at least 4.0)
Insurance Accepted
Headshot Available
Accepting New Patients
Conditions Treated and Procedures Performed
Start the search for a new doctor with Super Profiles and customizable filters that matter the most to you.

Locations

  1. 1
    AURAE MD Aesthetic and Regenerative Medicine
    9850 Genesee Ave Ste 840, La Jolla, CA 92037 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (858) 321-3406
    Monday
    9:00am - 6:00pm
    Tuesday
    9:00am - 12:30pm
    Wednesday
    9:00am - 6:00pm
    Thursday
    Closed
    Friday
    12:30pm - 6:00pm
    Saturday
    Closed
    Sunday
    Closed

Experience & Treatment Frequency

NEW FEATURE

What is treatment frequency?

Our treatment frequency feature helps you understand howoften a provider performs or treats a specificprocedure/condition compared to other doctors. Providersrank in one of four frequency categories:

Very HighFrequency
HighFrequency
NormalFrequency
May Perform

Specific procedures/conditions that don’t haveenough data are indicated with “May Perform”. We encourageyou to contact the provider with questions about theirexperience.

Search for conditions or procedures.
Acne
Adrenal Fatigue Correction 
Allergies
Acne
Adrenal Fatigue Correction 
Allergies

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Acne Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Acne
Adrenal Fatigue Correction  Chevron Icon
Allergies Chevron Icon
Allergy and-or Sensitivity Elimination Reprogramming Technique Chevron Icon
Anxiety Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Anxiety
Back Pain Chevron Icon
Bioidentical Hormone Replacement Therapy Chevron Icon
Blood Allergy Testing Chevron Icon
Botox® Injection Chevron Icon
Cosmetic Procedure Chevron Icon
Dermal Filler Chevron Icon
Detoxification Chevron Icon
Diet Counseling Chevron Icon
Facial Contour Alteration Chevron Icon
Facial Peel Chevron Icon
Facial Rejuvenation Chevron Icon
Facial Rejuvenation, Advanced, Laser Chevron Icon
Facial Skin Care Chevron Icon
Fractional Ablative Laser Treatment Chevron Icon
Fractional Non-Ablative Laser Treatment Chevron Icon
Glycolic Acid Skin Care Treatment Chevron Icon
Hair Removal Chevron Icon
Healthy Aging Chevron Icon
Hormone Imbalance Chevron Icon
Hyperpigmentation Chevron Icon
Intense Pulse Light Chevron Icon
Life Coaching Chevron Icon
Menopause Chevron Icon
Neck Lift Chevron Icon
Neck Rejuvenation Chevron Icon
Nutritional Counseling Chevron Icon
Obesity Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Obesity
Osteoporosis Chevron Icon
Photodynamic Therapy (PDT) Chevron Icon
Physical Examination Chevron Icon
Polycystic Ovarian Syndrome Chevron Icon
Skin Aging Chevron Icon
Skin Resurfacing Chevron Icon
Stress Management Chevron Icon
Temperature-Controlled Radio Frequency Non-Invasive Skin Smoothing Treatment Chevron Icon
Thyroid Disease Chevron Icon
Thyroid Hormone Balancing Chevron Icon
Vaginal Dryness Chevron Icon
Wellness Examination Chevron Icon

Ratings & Reviews
Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

5.0
Average provider rating
Based on 150 ratings
Patient Ratings (150)
5 Star
(150)
4 Star
(0)
3 Star
(0)
2 Star
(0)
1 Star
(0)
Leave a review

How was your appointment with Dr. Emami?

Feb 17, 2022
Margo takes such good care of each patient. We are all treated with the utmost care and appreciation and I feel so confortable, safe, and beautiful in her hands! I would recommend her to anyone.
Bobbi W. — Feb 17, 2022
Read more reviews on Healthgrades
Photo: Dr. Margo Emami, MD
How would you rate your experience with Dr. Margo Emami, MD?
  • Likelihood of recommending Dr. Emami to family and friends

Dr. Emami's Office & Staff

  • Ease of scheduling urgent appointments
  • Office environment, cleanliness, comfort, etc.
  • Staff friendliness and courteousness
  • Total wait time (waiting & exam rooms)

Experience with Dr. Emami

  • Level of trust in provider's decisions
  • How well provider explains medical condition(s)
  • How well provider listens and answers questions
  • Spends appropriate amount of time with patients

Tell Us About Yourself

  • Your gender:
  • Your age group:
  • Number of office visits you've had in the last 2 years:

Finish Here

  • How would you like to confirm your survey information?
    Standard text messaging and data rates may apply.
Thank you for sharing your feedback about Dr. Margo Emami, MD.

About Dr. Margo Emami, MD

Specialties
  • Regenerative Medicine
Specialties
Years of Experience
  • 33 years of experience
Years of Experience
Years of experience represents how long a provider has been practicing in their field since graduating from medical school. Not all providers will have this information available.
Languages Spoken
  • English
Languages Spoken
NPI Number
  • 1811028038
NPI Number
A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

Education & Certifications

Fellowship
  • Aesthetic Anti-Aging Medicine|Anti-Aging Regenerative and Functional Medicine|The American Academy of Anti-Aging Medicine
Fellowship
Residency
  • Brigham &amp; Women's Hosp Harvard Med Sch|Brigham and Women S Hospital
Residency
Internship
  • Framingham Union Hospital/Boston University
Internship
Medical Education
  • Combined 6 Year Bs/MD Program At Northeastern Ohio University, College Of Medicine|Northeastern Ohio Universities College Of Medicine
Medical Education
Board Certifications
  • Anesthesiology
Board Certifications
What’s a board certification and why is it important that my provider has one?

A board certification represents a provider’s dedication to ongoing training in one or more specialties, including the completion of intensive exams. While not all specialties have board certifications, if your provider does have one they’ve taken the extra step to master their specialty and to keep up with the latest advancements in their field.

Frequently Asked Questions

Dr. Margo Emami, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Emami is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

Dr. Emami has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).

Dr. Emami has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

Dr. Emami works at Margo Aura Emami, MD in La Jolla, CA. View the full address on Dr. Emami’s profile.

150 patients have reviewed Dr. Emami. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Emami.

Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Emami, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Emami appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

Are you Dr. Margo Emami, MD?

Claim your profile through Healthgrades to keep it updated and reach more patients.

It’s free and only takes a minute.

CLAIM MY PROFILE

Search

Primary Care
Close Icon

In the event of a medical emergency, dial 911 or visit your closest emergency room immediately.