Dr. Margot Anderson, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Anderson is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Margot Anderson, MD
Overview of Dr. Margot Anderson, MD
Dr. Margot Anderson, MD is a Pediatrics Specialist in Metairie, LA. They specialize in Pediatrics, has 19 years of experience, and is board certified in Pediatric Hospital Medicine. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF CONNECTICUT HEALTH CENTER and is affiliated with Tulane Medical Center.
Dr. Anderson works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Dr. Anderson's Office Locations
-
1
Tulane Lakeside Hospital for Women and Children4700 S I 10 Service Rd W, Metairie, LA 70001 Directions (504) 780-8282
Hospital Affiliations
- Tulane Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Anthem
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Anderson?
About Dr. Margot Anderson, MD
- Pediatrics
- 19 years of experience
- English
- 1801978937
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF CONNECTICUT HEALTH CENTER
- Pediatric Hospital Medicine and Pediatric Infectious Disease Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Anderson accepts Anthem, CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Anderson has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Anderson works at
Dr. Anderson has not been reviewed and rated on Healthline FindCare, yet. If you have seen this provider you can leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Anderson.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Anderson, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Anderson appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.