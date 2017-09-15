Dr. Margot Crossley, DO is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Crossley is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Margot Crossley, DO
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Margot Crossley, DO
Dr. Margot Crossley, DO is a Pediatrics Specialist in Colorado Springs, CO. They specialize in Pediatrics, has 38 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF NEW ENGLAND / MAIN CAMPUS.
Dr. Crossley works at
Dr. Crossley's Office Locations
Wee Care Pediatrics, 6965 Tutt Blvd Ste 100, Colorado Springs, CO 80923, (719) 266-5944
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
We have been with Dr. Crossley for over 14 years. She is the best peds doctor. She truly cares for the children she provides care for. If you don't mind waiting a little longer at your appointment, because she takes her time with each and every kiddo, she is the BEST!
About Dr. Margot Crossley, DO
- Pediatrics
- 38 years of experience
- English
- 1205921699
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF NEW ENGLAND / MAIN CAMPUS
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Crossley has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Crossley accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Crossley has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Crossley works at
18 patients have reviewed Dr. Crossley. The overall rating for this provider is 3.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Crossley.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Crossley, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Crossley appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.