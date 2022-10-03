Dr. Margot Herman, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Herman is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Margot Herman, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Margot Herman, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in Portland, OR. They specialize in Gastroenterology, has 13 years of experience, and is board certified in Gastroenterology. They graduated from University Of Minnesota and is affiliated with Providence St. Vincent Medical Center.
Dr. Herman works at
Locations
Gastroenterology West9701 SW Barnes Rd Ste 300, Portland, OR 97225 Directions (503) 297-8081
Hospital Affiliations
- Providence St. Vincent Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Herman?
Very good. Explained things well
About Dr. Margot Herman, MD
- Gastroenterology
- 13 years of experience
- English
- 1225359987
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF WASHINGTON
- MAYO CLINIC
- University Of Minnesota
- Gastroenterology and Internal Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Herman has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Herman accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Herman has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Herman works at
Dr. Herman has seen patients for Diarrhea, Esophagitis and Dysphagia, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Herman on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
8 patients have reviewed Dr. Herman. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Herman.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Herman, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Herman appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.