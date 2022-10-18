Dr. Vloka accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Margot Vloka, MD
Dr. Margot Vloka, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Boise, ID. They specialize in Cardiology, has 36 years of experience, and is board certified in Cardiovascular Disease. They graduated from Warsaw Med Sch and is affiliated with Saint Alphonsus Regional Medical Center.
Locations
Saint Alphonsus Regional Medical Center1055 N Curtis Rd, Boise, ID 83706 Directions (208) 367-3071Monday8:00am - 4:00pmTuesday8:00am - 4:00pmWednesday8:00am - 4:00pmThursday8:00am - 4:00pmFriday8:00am - 4:00pm
Samg General Surgery Boise6140 W Curtisian Ave Ste 100, Boise, ID 83704 Directions (208) 367-7090
Hospital Affiliations
- Saint Alphonsus Regional Medical Center
I know my heart is in the very best hands with Dr. Vloka. I've been to cardiologists at a different hospital and they were more concerned about efficiency of time and I always felt that I was rushed. With Dr. Vloka every question is answered completely and I feel confident that my health is her and her staffs first priority.
About Dr. Margot Vloka, MD
- English, Polish and Russian
- St Luke's/Roosevelt|St Lukes/Roosevelt Hosp Ctr
- St Lukes/Roosevelt Hosp Ctr
- St Lukes/Roosevelt Hosp Ctr
- Warsaw Med Sch
- Cardiovascular Disease
